India Face Dire Final Day as Ruthless Proteas Eye Clean Sweep

India are staring down the barrel of a humiliating 0–2 series defeat, with just eight wickets standing between South Africa and a comprehensive clean sweep. As Day 5 begins in Guwahati, the hosts remain 522 runs behind—a deficit that makes any thoughts of a miracle chase look delusional rather than ambitious.

KL Rahul’s late dismissal on Day 4, cleaned up by Simon Harmer, summed up India’s grim campaign: tentative, directionless, and devoid of the steel expected in home conditions. For a team that couldn’t chase 124 in Kolkata just ten days ago, surviving an entire final day—let alone chasing at six runs an over across two sessions—is far beyond the realm of realistic imagination.

Instead, India’s final day will be a test of character. A draw may be the only scrap of dignity left to salvage, along with a couple of World Test Championship points. Anything less, and the post-series introspection is likely to be brutal, with questions around preparation, temperament, and the team’s mental frailties in pressure situations.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been a picture of discipline and purpose. Built on Temba Bavuma’s quietly assured leadership and a ruthless, attritional game plan, the Proteas have outplayed India in all phases of the series. Their approach—patient, composed, and relentlessly precise—has slowly squeezed the life out of the hosts, exposing tactical flaws and lapses of concentration that have become difficult to ignore.

From the grinding first innings in Guwahati to their relentless bowling spells, South Africa have looked every bit the reigning World Test Championship winners. A 2–0 whitewash would not flatter them—it would simply reflect the gulf in intent and execution between the two sides.

As the final day begins, the script appears all but written. India’s batters must summon something extraordinary to avoid another collapse and the embarrassment of a home series sweep. South Africa need only stay patient and persistent, as they have throughout this tour, to complete a victory that has felt inevitable for days.

Unless India find reserves of resilience they haven’t shown all series, there seems only one direction this match—and this series—is heading.