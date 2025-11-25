India Faces Monumental 549-Run Chase vs South Africa

Team India has been handed a monumental task of chasing 549 runs to level the two-match Test series against South Africa, with just four sessions left in the game at Guwahati.

After opting to bat first, the Proteas posted a mammoth 489 in their first innings, despite none of their top six batsmen crossing fifty. All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy scored a maiden Test century (109 off 206 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes), supported by Kyle Verreynne (45) and Marco Jansen (93 off 91 balls, 6 fours, 7 sixes). For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) was the pick of the bowlers.

India, in reply, managed 201, falling 288 runs behind, thanks largely to a bright start from KL Rahul (22) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58). However, they collapsed to 122/7, with pacer Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul exploiting extra bounce and height. A late 72-run partnership between Washington Sundar (48) and Kuldeep Yadav (19) offered some resistance, but India was bundled out well short of the mark.

South Africa, in their second innings, added 260/5 before declaring, giving India an intimidating target of 549 runs. Notable contributions came from Tony de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (94 off 180 balls, 9 fours, 1 six), while Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a four-wicket haul.

Chasing 549 runs in the final innings is unprecedented in Asian conditions. The highest successful chase in Test history is 418, achieved by the West Indies against Australia in 2003, while India’s highest chase on home soil remains 387 against England in 2008, anchored by Sachin Tendulkar (103)* and Virender Sehwag (83).

India ended Day 4 in a precarious position, with the target looming like two mountains stacked together. While cricket is unpredictable, the task ahead appears monumental as the team fights to avoid a series whitewash.