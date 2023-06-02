India Beat Pakistan To Become Hockey Junior Asia Cup Champions

The Indian junior men’s hockey team maintained its continental supremacy by beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 on Thursday to become Asia Cup champions. Angad Bir Singh struck in the 13th minute and Araijeet Singh Hundal in the 20th for India, while Pakistan managed to pull one back with Abdul Basharat scoring in the 37th minute.
This was India’s fourth title having been crowned champions on three previous occasions in 2004, 2008 and 2015. Meanwhile, Pakistan has won the tournament in 1987, 1992 and 1996.
From the very first minute, India went on the offensive earning a quick penalty corner through their first move. Sundeep Chirmako entered from the left wing and found the feet of a Pakistani defender but the subsequent chance went begging.
On the six-minute mark, India’s failure to score from a penalty corner was again the highlight as Sunit Lakra had his drag flick saved by the Pakistani goalkeeper. However, with 12 minutes gone in the opening quarter, India scored first in the all-important encounter through Angad Bir Singh who tapped home from close range following Araijeet Singh Hundal’s shot that was deflected off the goalmouth melee.
One of India’s brightest talents on display, Hundal then struck the second goal to make it 2-0 after receiving a delivery at the centre of the striking circle. He smashed the ball home after controlling it well and turning.
The Pakistani defence then had to soak in the pressure that India was putting on it with repeated raids in the final third but their finish lacked on most of the occasions with the score-line at 2-0 at half-time. However, Pakistan pressed hard after the breather and it was through Abdul Basharat that they pulled a goal back when Abdul Shahid set him up with a perfect assist.
Into the final quarter and Pakistan made a last gasp attempt to bring things level as they were given three penalty corners in quick succession. In the 50th minute, Indian custodian Mohith Shashikumar had to make a diving save to deny Arbaz Ayaz who tried to deflect a penalty corner from the left side of the Indian goal.
Pakistan got another penalty which was put off-target by Nadeem Khan as India managed to ward them off to keep their slender lead intact, running out victors in the end.