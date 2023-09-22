India Protests After China Bars Three Arunachal Pradesh Athletes at Asian Games

This incident has further strained relations between India and China, which have already been marred by tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the Galwan Valley skirmishes.

Condeming this act of China Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences in his official x handle wrote, "I strongly condemn this act by China to deny visas to our Wushu Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This violates both the spirit of Sports & also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states. Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but inalienable part of India. Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on it's land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action."