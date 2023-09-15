No Bilateral Cricket Matches with Pakistan Until Cross-Border Terrorism Ends: Anurag Thakur

India's Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, has firmly reiterated the nation's stance on not engaging in bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan until the latter ceases cross-border terrorism.
The minister emphasized that the decision not to resume cricketing relations with Pakistan was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) long ago.
"The BCCI decided long ago that it will not play any bilateral matches with Pakistan until they stop terrorism. We will not resume our cricketing ties with Pakistan unless they stop carrying out attacks across the border or infiltration incidents," the Minister stated.
These comments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions following a recent terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, where four security personnel lost their lives. The situation has entered its third day, prompting calls to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan.
Thakur referred to the Anantnag incident as "unfortunate" and pledged a strong response to the terrorists involved. He also highlighted the Indian government's commitment to combating terrorism and emphasized the decline in terror incidents over the past nine years.
He took the opportunity to contrast the current approach with the previous government's response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, underlining the Modi administration's resolve in the face of terrorism.