India Ride On Sanju Samson Century To Beat South Africa, Take 1-0 Lead

Having won the toss, the Proteas put the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue to bat first. Although, India lost, Abhishek Sharma in the fourth over, Samson powered through alongside the skipper. After Yadav’s dismissal, helped by Tilak Verma Samson went past the century mark. When South Africa finally dismissed him, India were at 175/4 and poised for a massive total with 16th over running. However, the home side got back in the game, picking up quick wickets to put the brakes on the free-flowing Indian side.