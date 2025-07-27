India Secure Draw in Fourth Test as Jadeja, Sundar Hit Centuries

In a remarkable display of grit and resilience, Team India pulled off an extraordinary draw against England on Day 5 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, thanks to unbeaten centuries from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Resuming the day with a daunting deficit, India ended the final session at 425/4 after batting out 143 overs—one of their most determined defensive performances in recent memory. Jadeja (107*) and Sundar (101*) held firm till stumps, steering India to safety and denying England a near-certain victory.

The foundation for India's defiant stand was laid earlier by captain Shubman Gill, who delivered a masterclass under pressure with a superb century. His partnership with KL Rahul was crucial to India’s recovery; the duo stitched together a marathon stand that lasted 417 balls, with Rahul contributing a gritty 90.

Gill’s fourth hundred of the series was historic—making him the first Indian to score four Test centuries in a single series on English soil. The young captain’s knock not only stabilized India's innings but also turned the tide, allowing India to overcome a 311-run first-innings deficit and briefly take the lead on the final day.

With the draw, England maintain a 2-1 lead going into the fifth and final Test. While the match didn’t produce a result, it showcased the tenacity and depth of India’s lineup, especially the resolve of its lower middle-order.