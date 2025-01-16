India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is one of the most awaited tournaments in the cricket world. Scheduled to take place in Pakistan, this prestigious event will bring together the top cricketing nations to compete for glory. India, a two-time Champions Trophy winner, is gearing up to announce its squad, and fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see who will make the cut. Here's everything we know so far about India's potential squad and the key details of the upcoming tournament.

Key Facts

Provisional Squad Announced : Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav included.

: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav included. Final Submission Deadline : February 11, 2025.

: February 11, 2025. Bilateral Series : India faces England on February 6, 9, and 12.

: India faces England on February 6, 9, and 12. Group A Matches : February 20: India vs. Bangladesh February 23: India vs. Pakistan March 2: India vs. New Zealand

: Venue: All India’s matches will be played in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025 Overview

Tournament Name : ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Host Country : Pakistan

Dates : February–March 2025

Format : One Day International (ODI)

Teams Participating: Top 8 ODI teams, including India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more.

The tournament will feature intense matches, and the Indian squad's performance will be crucial as they aim to reclaim the trophy last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

India Squads for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja

Recent Squad Selections for T20 series against England

In the recent T20 series against England, the following players were selected:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Axar Patel

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Mohammad Shami

Varun Chakravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Washington Sundar

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

This selection provides insight into the players who may be considered for the Champions Trophy squad.

Conclusion

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a grand event, especially with India’s strong squad featuring experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal. The team will look to gain momentum during the England ODI series before stepping into the high-stakes tournament. Playing all their matches in Dubai adds an interesting dynamic to the competition, especially with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. Fans eagerly await India's performance, hoping for a memorable campaign.