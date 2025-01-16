India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is one of the most awaited tournaments in the cricket world. Scheduled to take place in Pakistan, this prestigious event will bring together the top cricketing nations to compete for glory. India, a two-time Champions Trophy winner, is gearing up to announce its squad, and fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see who will make the cut. Here's everything we know so far about India's potential squad and the key details of the upcoming tournament.
Key Facts
- Provisional Squad Announced: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav included.
- Final Submission Deadline: February 11, 2025.
- Bilateral Series: India faces England on February 6, 9, and 12.
- Group A Matches:
- February 20: India vs. Bangladesh
- February 23: India vs. Pakistan
- March 2: India vs. New Zealand
- Venue: All India’s matches will be played in Dubai.
Champions Trophy 2025 Overview
-
Tournament Name: ICC Champions Trophy 2025
-
Host Country: Pakistan
-
Dates: February–March 2025
-
Format: One Day International (ODI)
-
Teams Participating: Top 8 ODI teams, including India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more.
The tournament will feature intense matches, and the Indian squad's performance will be crucial as they aim to reclaim the trophy last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.
India Squads for Champions Trophy 2025
- Rohit Sharma (Captain)
- Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya
- Axar Patel
- Washington Sundar
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Shami
- Arshdeep Singh
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Rishabh Pant
- Ravindra Jadeja
Recent Squad Selections for T20 series against England
In the recent T20 series against England, the following players were selected:
-
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
-
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
-
Abhishek Sharma
-
Tilak Varma
-
Hardik Pandya
-
Rinku Singh
-
Nitish Kumar Reddy
-
Axar Patel
-
Harshit Rana
-
Arshdeep Singh
-
Mohammad Shami
-
Varun Chakravarthy
-
Ravi Bishnoi
-
Washington Sundar
-
Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)
This selection provides insight into the players who may be considered for the Champions Trophy squad.
Conclusion
The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a grand event, especially with India’s strong squad featuring experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal. The team will look to gain momentum during the England ODI series before stepping into the high-stakes tournament. Playing all their matches in Dubai adds an interesting dynamic to the competition, especially with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. Fans eagerly await India's performance, hoping for a memorable campaign.