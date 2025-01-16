Subscribe

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad led by Rohit Sharma. Matches begin on Feb 20 in Dubai. Yashasvi Jaiswal debuts in ODIs. Injuries remain concerns. Final squad to be confirmed by Feb 11.

Hasid Khan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is one of the most awaited tournaments in the cricket world. Scheduled to take place in Pakistan, this prestigious event will bring together the top cricketing nations to compete for glory. India, a two-time Champions Trophy winner, is gearing up to announce its squad, and fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see who will make the cut. Here's everything we know so far about India's potential squad and the key details of the upcoming tournament.

Key Facts

  • Provisional Squad Announced: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav included.
  • Final Submission Deadline: February 11, 2025.
  • Bilateral Series: India faces England on February 6, 9, and 12.
  • Group A Matches:
    • February 20: India vs. Bangladesh
    • February 23: India vs. Pakistan
    • March 2: India vs. New Zealand
  • Venue: All India’s matches will be played in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025 Overview

  • Tournament Name: ICC Champions Trophy 2025

  • Host Country: Pakistan

  • Dates: February–March 2025

  • Format: One Day International (ODI)

  • Teams Participating: Top 8 ODI teams, including India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more.

The tournament will feature intense matches, and the Indian squad's performance will be crucial as they aim to reclaim the trophy last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

India Squads for Champions Trophy 2025

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Washington Sundar
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Ravindra Jadeja

Recent Squad Selections for T20 series against England

In the recent T20 series against England, the following players were selected:

  • Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

  • Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Tilak Varma

  • Hardik Pandya

  • Rinku Singh

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

  • Axar Patel

  • Harshit Rana

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Mohammad Shami

  • Varun Chakravarthy

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Washington Sundar

  • Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

This selection provides insight into the players who may be considered for the Champions Trophy squad.

Conclusion

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a grand event, especially with India’s strong squad featuring experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal. The team will look to gain momentum during the England ODI series before stepping into the high-stakes tournament. Playing all their matches in Dubai adds an interesting dynamic to the competition, especially with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. Fans eagerly await India's performance, hoping for a memorable campaign.

FAQ

When is the final squad submission deadline for Champions Trophy 2025?
The final squad submission deadline for Champions Trophy 2025 is February 11, 2025.
Where will the Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai.
What are the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament dates?
The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for February to March 2025.
Can India win the Champions Trophy this year?
With a balanced team and strong performances, India has a great chance to win.
Will Bumrah play the Champions Trophy in 2025?
Jasprit Bumrah is included in the team despite of a back injury. It is expected he will recover very soon.
Will India go to Pakistan for CT 2025?
There has been no official confirmation yet. India’s participation depends on diplomatic and security clearances. As of now all India’s matches will be played in Dubai.
Who is the captain of the Indian cricket team in T20 2025?
As of now, Surya Kumar Yadav is the captain of the Indian T20I team.
Who is India’s captain for the Champions Trophy?
Rohit Sharma is leading the team.
Who are the key players in India's Champion Trophy squad?
Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill are among the key players.