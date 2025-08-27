India Targets Commonwealth Games 2030, Ahmedabad Proposed as Host

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, with Ahmedabad being proposed as the host city. The decision, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also includes approval for signing the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) and providing necessary guarantees from relevant ministries and authorities. In the event of the bid being accepted, the Gujarat government will receive the required grant-in-aid support.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which placed the proposal before the Cabinet, said hosting the CWG would mark a milestone in India’s sporting journey. If successful, the Games would bring together athletes from 72 nations, along with coaches, officials, media professionals, and tourists, offering a major boost to the economy and local businesses.

Ahmedabad has been pitched as an ideal venue with its world-class sports infrastructure, cutting-edge training facilities, and a strong sporting culture. The city is home to the Narendra Modi Stadium — the largest cricket stadium in the world — which showcased its capacity to host mega-events during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

Beyond the immediate sporting spectacle, officials said the Commonwealth Games would generate thousands of jobs, fuel tourism, and open opportunities across diverse professional sectors. Experts anticipate significant demand in fields such as sports science, event management, logistics, broadcasting, IT, communications, and public relations.

The government stressed that the Games would not only serve as a sporting extravaganza but also leave behind a legacy of inspiration. Hosting an event of such magnitude is expected to foster national pride, unite communities, and encourage a new generation to view sports as a viable career path.

“Bringing the Commonwealth Games to India will provide a shared national experience, uplift the morale of the nation, and inspire millions of young athletes to dream big,” the Ministry said in a statement.

If Ahmedabad’s bid is accepted, this would be India’s second tryst with the Commonwealth Games after Delhi hosted the 2010 edition.