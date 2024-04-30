India Unveils Power-Packed Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the veil on India's formidable squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to unfold in the Caribbean and USA this June.
Rohit Sharma will helm the team's charge, with Hardik Pandya assuming the role of vice-captaincy. The roster showcases the return of stalwart Virat Kohli, injecting further firepower into India's lineup. Additionally, the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal and the maiden World Cup call-up for Shivam Dube adds depth and versatility to the squad.
Dynamic players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant are poised to set the stage ablaze with their explosive performances, while the likes of Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja provide crucial support both behind the stumps and on the field.
The squad's bowling arsenal is anchored by the formidable Jasprit Bumrah, complemented by the skilled Mohammed Siraj and rising star Arshdeep Singh. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav add further spin prowess to the mix, ensuring a well-rounded bowling attack.
The announcement, however, comes with its share of surprises, as notable omissions include KL Rahul and Rinku Singh, signaling the selectors' commitment to a robust and dynamic squad composition.
The reserves, comprising Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan, stand ready to step in should the need arise, underscoring India's preparedness for the challenges ahead.
With anticipation mounting and excitement building, Indian cricket fans eagerly await the team's quest for glory on cricket's grandest stage, fueled by a potent blend of talent, experience, and determination.
Here's the full Squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
