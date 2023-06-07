Sports

India Vs Australia WTC Finals: Find all the details here

Pratidin Bureau

India Vs Australia WTC Finals: India and Australia are set to clash in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will be eager to break their drought in International Cricket Council (ICC) events and lift the coveted 'mace'. Despite being the most consistent team over the past two WTC cycles and reaching the knockout stages of major white-ball tournaments in the last decade, India has yet to secure a trophy.

On the other hand, Australia, after missing out on a spot in the previous WTC final, will be determined to add to its impressive collection of world titles. In recent encounters, India has dominated Australia, winning the last four Test series between the two teams, both at home and away, all by 2-1 margins.

All eyes will be on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who is coming off a lackluster performance in the IPL 2023 and will face the pressure of leading from the front with the bat. However, there was a minor scare a day before the start of the match, as Rohit was hit on the left thumb while batting in the nets. Although he did not appear to be in significant pain or discomfort, he took a precautionary measure and refrained from batting further. It is expected that Rohit will be fit and play a crucial role at the top of the order. Rohit's opening partner, Shubman Gill, is currently in excellent form and will aim to continue his impressive run. However, his technique will be tested in challenging English conditions.

India VS Australia WTC Finals: Venue, locations, streaming platforms

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final will take place at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London. The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST, with the toss set to occur at 2:30 pm IST. For fans in India, the World Test Championship (WTC) Final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Those who prefer online streaming can watch the match on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India VS Australia WTC Finals: Playing 11

India

  1. Rohit Sharma (C)

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara

  4. Virat Kohli

  5. Ajinkya Rahane

  6. Ravichandran Ashwin

  7. Ravindra Jadeja

  8. KS Bharat (wk)

  9. Shardul Thakur

  10. Mohammed Siraj

  11. Mohammad Shami

Australia

  1. David Warner

  2. Usman Khawaja

  3. Marnus Labuschagne

  4. Steve Smith

  5. Travis Head

  6. Cameron Green

  7. Alex Carey (wk)

  8. Pat Cummins (C)

  9. Mitchell Starc

  10. Scott Boland

  11. Nathan Lyon

