India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match Set To Be Rescheduled

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup tie between India and Pakistan is now likely to be rescheduled, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources.
The showpiece match featuring India and Pakistan is now all set to advanced by a day to October 14, sources were quoted by ANI as saying.
BCCI said that the decision was taken after they were advised by security agencies to reschedule the match to October 14 with October 15 coinciding with the first day of 'Navratri'.
It may be noted that the schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 hosted by India was released last month by the apex governing body of cricket in the world.
The epic clash between the known rivals was set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue is set to remain the same.
A BCCI source was quoted as saying, "Security agencies have advised BCCI to reschedule the match date to October 14 from October 15."
Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting on July 27 with members from the hosting venues joining in and the decision to reschedule the date is likely to be taken up there, the source further said.