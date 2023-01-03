Sports

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 T20 Schedule: Details about Date, Venue, Squad, Live Streaming, Live Telecast & more

Check the date, venue, live streaming & other details of the IND-SL match
India vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka
Pratidin Bureau

The One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty-Over (T20) series between India and Sri Lanka begins on January 3, and will continue through January 7. The subsequent three One-Day Internationals are set for January 10, 12, and 15. Here’s all you need to know about India Vs Sri Lanka 2023 T20 Schedule.

India Vs Sri Lanka previous matches

Sri Lanka and India last played against each other in the 2022 Asia Cup, in which India suffered a significant setback in the Super 12 round. Sri Lanka easily defeated the Indian team by six wickets. This caused the elimination of India from the competition. Sri Lanka went on to win the entire match by defeating Pakistan in the finals.

India and Sri Lanka's performances in previous ODI matches 

India's last One-Day International (ODI) and Test series against Bangladesh was in December of 2022. India played Bangladesh in a total of three One-Day Internationals and two Tests while on the road. Despite winning the Test series 2-0, India lost the ODI series 1-2.


The last One-Day International series that Sri Lanka participated in was against Afghanistan in November of 2022. It was a 1-1 series tie. The first One-Day International went to Afghanistan by a score of 60 runs, while Sri Lanka took the third by a score of 4 wickets. The second One-Day International was canceled due to rain.

India Vs Sri Lanka ODI Match Schedule, Venue and Time

India vs Sri Lanka T20 and ODI Squads 2023 Players List

The teams representing India and Sri Lanka in the upcoming 2023 IND vs. SL series have been revealed. For India, Rohit Sharma is in charge of One-Day Internationals, while Hardik Pandya is in charge of Twenty-Over Games. Dasun Shanaka leads Sri Lanka in both the one-day international and Twenty20 international series. 

India vs Sri Lanka T20 and ODI Tickets: Buying Tickets For India vs Sri Lanka Matches

Visit the Paytm app or website to purchase tickets if you plan to watch the game live in the stadium. To purchase tickets, customers should visit the app's "Events section."

India vs Sri Lanka T20 and ODI Broadcast In India: Live Telecast In India, and Live Streaming Details

  • India: Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar

  • Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Peo TV 

  • Bangladesh: Gazi TV 

  • Australia: Fox Sports

  • New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ 

  • UK: Sky Sports Cricket 

  • USA: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar, and ESPN+ 

  • Canada: Willow TV

India Vs Sri Lanka Test Series

