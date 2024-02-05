India Win 2nd Test Against England, Level Series At 1-1

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin delivered outstanding bowling performances, which led India to a 106-run victory over England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, helping them to level the series. India has tied the five-match series 1-1.
In the second session, England began at 194/6, with captain Ben Stokes partnering with wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes.
A boundary hit by Foakes off Bumrah's delivery enabled England to reach the 200-run milestone in 46.1 overs.
England suffered a setback when a potentially strong partnership was cut short. Captain Stokes was run out for just 11 runs in 29 balls due to some lackadaisical running between the wickets. India's Shreyas Iyer made a remarkable play to help dismiss England's key player, leaving them at 220/7.
Foakes was then accompanied by Tom Hartley, and England required an outstanding and encouraging performance from this young spinner, who boasts a first-class batting average of more than 28.
After causing problems for the Indian batters before, Hartley proceeded to frustrate the Indian spinners by occasionally hitting big shots.
England achieved a score of 250 runs after 59.5 overs. Foakes and Hartley formed a 50-run partnership in only 63 deliveries, providing England with a sense of relief.
In the upcoming tense moments, Hartley narrowly avoided being given out leg-before-wicket from a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin. Following this, Foakes was dismissed easily, with the catch taken by Jasprit Bumrah, who secured his second wicket.
Foakes was dismissed after scoring 36 runs from 69 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six. At that point, England's score was 275/8, still 124 runs short of a victory with only two wickets remaining.
Pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed debutant Shoaib Bashir for a duck of eight balls, as he was caught behind by KS Bharat. England was at 281/9, needing 118 runs for victory with only one wicket remaining. The fate of the game now rested on Hartley, who was batting alongside James Anderson.
Bumrah took the last wicket, dismissing Hartley for 36. England was all out for 292 and suffered a 106-run defeat.
Bumrah took 3 wickets for 46 runs, while Ashwin claimed 3 wickets for 72 runs, making them the standout bowlers for India. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh, and Axar Patel each secured a wicket.
In the first session of day four at Visakhapatnam, Zak Crawley's strong counterattack was thwarted by India's spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, causing England to struggle at 194/6 while chasing 399 runs in the second Test.
At lunchtime, England had a score of 194/6, and their captain Ben Stokes (0*) was still at the crease without being dismissed.
England began the fourth day at 67/1, needing 399 runs to win. Zak Crawley (29*) and Rehan Ahmed (9*) remained not out. England continued their aggressive strategy as Rehan focused on spinner Axar Patel, while Crawley hit two impressive fours off Jasprit Bumrah.
Axar quickly turned the tide in India's favor by dismissing Rehan for 23 runs off 21 balls, including five fours. This brought England to 95/2.
Ollie Pope came in to bat next for England. The team reached the 100-run milestone in 22.1 overs, thanks to a double by Crawley.
Crawley and Pope continued to dominate the bowlers, repeatedly striking Axar for three consecutive boundaries. Crawley also achieved a half-century in 83 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin caused concern for the English team once more, dismissing Ollie, caught by skipper Rohit at slips for 23, and claiming the important wicket of Joe Root for 16 in just 10 balls. Root's dismissal came from another poor shot, caught by Axar. At the end of 31 overs, England was at 154/4.
Jonny Bairstow took his turn at the crease following Crawley's aggressive batting, and together they appeared to be steering England back on course towards reaching the 200-run milestone.
Kuldeep Yadav turned the tables by getting Crawley out leg-before wicket for 73 runs off 132 balls, including eight fours and a six. Shortly after, Bumrah dismissed Bairstow for 26 runs off 36 balls with another leg-before wicket. As a result, England's score plummeted to 194/6 by the conclusion of the first session.