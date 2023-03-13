India Enters WTC Final After 4th Test Ends In Draw

India made their second successive World Test Championship final on Monday despite results not going their way in the Test series against Australia. Needing to win the series by a margin of either 3-0 or 3-1, India could only manage to win two matches, losing one and drawing the final match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

India’s position in the finals of the World Test Championship was confirmed after New Zealand won against Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller in Christchurch. New Zealand’s two-wicket win combined with India’s 2-1 series victory to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time also helped them qualify for the finals of WTC.

The Ahmedabad Test was arguably the best Test pitch in the entire series with both teams getting the chance to show their all round prowess. Prior to that India had won in Nagpur and Delhi to race to a 2-0 lead but fell at Indore as Australia, after poor batting performances in the first two Tests, regained confidence to defeat the hosts. However, in Ahmedabad, both teams managed to score runs with India recording 500 plus, powered by tons from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the first innings.

However, there was a sense that the match was heading for a draw meaning India had to depend on results elsewhere to ensure their qualification. That was confirmed with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson playing one of the finest innings to shut out Sri Lanka from a chance of entering the finals.

On the final day, with Australia sitting comfortably, Axar Patel could have had Steve Smith out for a duck. However, KS Bharat dropped a big deflected catch ensuring Australia went in at tea at 158 for the loss of two wickets. The players then came out for the final session of the series and the match went on for another 40 minutes before they shook hands to signal a draw.

Following India’s poor showing in the Indore Test, questions were raised but under better conditions in Ahmedabad, the batters showed their class. Having ender his three-year wait for a Test century, Virat Kohli was in with a shout for a double ton, but was stopped short by the Australian bowling attack.