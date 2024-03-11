Indian Duo Triumphs at BWF French Open, Securing First Title of the Year

The second game revealed the formidable potential of Lee-Yang, who entered the final riding high on recent victories, including the German Open title. They maintained pressure on Satwik & Chirag, even leading 11-9 at the break with impressive smashing from the front court. Despite their opponents' resurgence, the Indian duo showcased their resilience, reclaiming the lead at 16-14 and eventually sealing the victory at 21-17, with a decisive smash from Chirag.