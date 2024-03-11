Indian Duo Triumphs at BWF French Open, Securing First Title of the Year

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a commanding victory at the 2024 BWF French Open, triumphing over Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei with a score of 21-11, 21-17 in a swift 36-minute match.
This victory marks the Indian duo's first title of the year, following their runner-up positions at the Malaysia Masters and the India Open, and their second BWF French Open 750 title.
In Paris, the duo asserted their dominance early on, displaying the confidence of the top-ranked against their opponents ranked at number 17 globally.
Although the match initially saw some back-and-forth due to early errors, the Indian pair quickly took control after securing their first lead at 4-3. Satwik's powerful smashes and Chirag's adeptness at turning defense into offense became prominent features of their gameplay. They steadily extended their lead, reaching 21-11 in the opening game, showcasing their prowess as the world's best.
The second game revealed the formidable potential of Lee-Yang, who entered the final riding high on recent victories, including the German Open title. They maintained pressure on Satwik & Chirag, even leading 11-9 at the break with impressive smashing from the front court. Despite their opponents' resurgence, the Indian duo showcased their resilience, reclaiming the lead at 16-14 and eventually sealing the victory at 21-17, with a decisive smash from Chirag.