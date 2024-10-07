Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement at 31

Karmakar made history as the first female gymnast from India to compete at the Olympics, finishing fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is one of only five women to have successfully landed the Produnova Vault, one of the most difficult skills in gymnastics. Her career highlights include winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in 2018. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards.