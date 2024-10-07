Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement at 31

Indian star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement from gymnastics at the age of 31, sharing her decision on social media platform X on Monday. Reflecting on her journey, she stated, “After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was not easy for me, but this is the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment — the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”
Karmakar recalled her early struggles, mentioning how, as a five-year-old with flat feet, she was told she could never become a gymnast. Defying the odds, she represented India on the world stage, achieving numerous accolades. “I feel immense pride when I look at my achievements. Representing India and winning medals, especially performing the Produnova Vault at the Rio Olympics, has been the most memorable moment of my career,” she said.
Her last victory at the 2022 Asian Gymnastics Championship in Tashkent marked a turning point. Despite her desire to continue competing, Karmakar recognized it was time to rest. She expressed gratitude to her coaches, Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi, for their guidance over the past 25 years, and thanked the Tripura government, the Gymnastics Federation, the Sports Authority of India, and her family for their unwavering support.
Karmakar made history as the first female gymnast from India to compete at the Olympics, finishing fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is one of only five women to have successfully landed the Produnova Vault, one of the most difficult skills in gymnastics. Her career highlights include winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in 2018. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards.