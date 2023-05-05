Indian Team Bags Gold in Asia Cup Archery Championship 2023

In a stunning display of skill and precision, the Indian team emerged victorious at the Asia Cup Archery Championship, 2023 by bagging the gold medal for the country.
The team’s impressive performance secured them the gold medal and cemented their position as a dominant force in the sport.
Led by the talented Jayanta Talukdar from Assam, the Indian team overcame tough opposition from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and China, ultimately defeating the latter to clinch the coveted title.
A total of 16 Indian archers, eight men and eight women participated in the archery championship.
Olympian Jayanta Talukdar and World Champion Abhishek Verma took the lead of the 16-members Indian contingent to Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the Asia Cup 2023 archery leg/stage 2.
Archery Association of India shared the news on its official Twitter handle where they wrote, "8thMedal for INDIA in #AsiaCup #stage 2 #Tashkent #Uzbekistan 's Recurve mixed team of #Sangeeta and #MrinalChauhan won "Gold Medal". Duo defeated China in final by Shoot-off 4(20) - 4(18) to claim Gold Medal. Congratulations to #TeamIndia #NTPCArchery."