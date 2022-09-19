Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Bags Bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged bronze medal in the men’s 65kg category on Sunday at the World Wrestling Championships held in Serbia.

In the repechage round, Bajrang, who lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of the USA in the quarterfinals, defeated Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6 on points to qualify for the bronze medal match.

He became the first Indian to win four medals in the championship.

Bajrang has already won three bronze medals overall. Earlier, the celebrated Indian grappler took home bronze in 2013, silver in 2018, and bronze in 2019.

India sent a 30-member team to the ongoing World Championships, but they underperformed, securing only two medals.