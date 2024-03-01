India's Squad For Final Test In Dharamsala Announced; Bumrah Returns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced a revised India squad for the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala.
The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 onwards. India defeated England in the fourth Test, taking a dominating 3-1 lead in the series.
The BCCI announced that KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was contingent on fitness, has been ruled out of the match at Dharamsala.
According to an official news statement, the BCCI Medical Team is actively monitoring him and working with professionals in London to treat his condition further. Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, will rejoin the squad in Dharamsala for the fifth Test. Washington Sundar has been released from the squad.
He will join Tamil Nadu, his Ranji Trophy side, for their semi-final match against Mumbai on March 2. "He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test if need be," a statement from the BCCI stated.
The Indian Cricket Board also announced that Mohd. Shami successfully underwent surgery for his right heel ailment on February 26. He is recovering well and will soon report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery.
India's Squad For 5th Test vs England:
Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
India vs England, 4th Test
On Monday, India trounced England by five wickets in the fourth Test at home in Ranchi, sealing their 17th consecutive series victory.
India resumed day four at 40 for no loss, overcoming some nervous moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. The undefeated 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India overcome a middle-order collapse. Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).