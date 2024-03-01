India's Squad For Final Test In Dharamsala Announced; Bumrah Returns

India vs England, 4th Test

On Monday, India trounced England by five wickets in the fourth Test at home in Ranchi, sealing their 17th consecutive series victory.

India resumed day four at 40 for no loss, overcoming some nervous moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. The undefeated 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India overcome a middle-order collapse. Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).