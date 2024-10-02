Injury Robs Fans of UCL Matchup Between Brothers Kylian, Ethan Mbappe

Lille wonderkid Ethan Mbappe has announced he will miss the highly anticipated Champions League clash against his brother Kylian and Real Madrid due to a serious injury.
After joining Lille from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Ethan had made four appearances for his new team.
However, he suffered a ruptured quadriceps muscle during Lille's recent Ligue 1 match against Le Havre, sidelining him for several weeks.
The midfielder, who played alongside Kylian at PSG after graduating from the club's academy, expressed his disappointment in an emotional Instagram post, sharing his feelings about the setback.
"I got injured during the match and I'm going to be away for several weeks. It's a difficult moment for me because it's the first time I've played football," he wrote.
Ethan, determined to recover, added, "But the sadness has passed; I am determined to come back stronger. With the support of my family, my teammates, and the medical staff, I will put all my energy into my rehabilitation to return to the best level."
Despite his absence, he remains committed to supporting his team from the sidelines. "My dream of meeting my brother in the Champions League is getting far but not disappearing," he said, thanking fans for their messages of support during this challenging time.
As for Kylian, he is on the mend after suffering a hamstring injury. The World Cup winner missed the recent Madrid derby but has been included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the trip to Lille on Wednesday night, marking his return to the pitch as he edges closer to full fitness.