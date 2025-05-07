Inter Survive Barca Blitz to Book Final Spot in Champions League Epic

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final that will be remembered for its drama and defiance, Inter Milan edged out FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate after extra time, securing their second final appearance in just three seasons. The thrilling encounter at San Siro capped off a two-legged battle of European heavyweights, as Inter’s resilience and late brilliance broke Barcelona’s treble dreams on Italian soil.

Barcelona, whose last taste of European glory came in the 2014–15 season under the magic of the MSN trio, were eyeing a fairytale run with a rejuvenated attacking force led by Raphinha, Pedri and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. However, key injuries to both full-backs left glaring holes in defence, which ultimately proved decisive against a ruthless Inter side.

The first leg at Montjuïc had ended 3-3, leaving everything to play for in the return fixture. Despite travelling with a weakened squad, Barcelona managed to trouble Inter’s backline on several occasions. Yet, it was the towering presence of Yann Sommer in goal that kept the Nerazzurri alive. The Swiss international delivered a masterclass between the posts, making crucial saves to deny what could have been Barcelona’s passage to the final.

Inter, who led 2-0 in both legs at various stages, looked to have thrown away their advantage when Raphinha fired home in the 87th minute, seemingly tilting the tie in Barça’s favour. But in true Champions League fashion, the momentum swung back dramatically. Veteran defender Francesco Acerbi surged forward in stoppage time to deliver a thunderous finish and level the tie. Then came Davide Frattesi — Inter’s super-sub who had already sealed a late win in Munich last month — striking again in extra time to seal the tie with a heroic goal.

Barcelona pushed relentlessly in the dying minutes, with Yamal dazzling yet again in a performance well beyond his years. The 16-year-old carved open Inter’s defence multiple times, but was repeatedly denied by the immovable Sommer. Despite finishing with a higher expected goals tally (2.74 to Inter’s 2.28), Barcelona lacked the final touch, and the scoreboard told a crueler story.

The defeat is a bitter pill for Flick’s men, who had raised hopes of a continental comeback this season. Their attacking trio showcased immense promise, but defensive frailties and missed opportunities proved costly. With El Clasico looming this weekend, the Catalan giants will need to regroup quickly to salvage domestic pride.

For Inter, however, the dream lives on. The reigning Serie A champions now await the winner of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. As they prepare for another shot at European glory, Simone Inzaghi’s men have firmly cemented their place among Europe’s elite once more.

One of the most riveting Champions League semi-finals of the decade has come to an end — and with it, Barcelona’s hopes of a historic treble. Inter march on, while Barça are left to pick up the pieces.