International Olympic Academy Delegation Meets PT Usha in Delhi

A delegation from the International Olympic Academy on Monday held an official meeting with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha at the IOA headquarters in New Delhi, reaffirming its support for strengthening Olympic education and values-based leadership in India.

The delegation was led by Makis Asimakopoulos, Director of the International Olympic Academy, and Alexandra Kraskoulia, Head of NOCs/NOCs Relations. During the meeting, the IOA congratulated the Indian Olympic Association on the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India, which was formally launched on January 9. The move was described as a significant institutional step towards reinforcing the Olympic Movement in India through education, long-term capacity-building and ethical leadership.

The International Olympic Academy also welcomed the appointment of Olympians PT Usha as Chairperson and Gagan Narang as Director of the National Olympic Academy of India, underlining the importance of athlete-led leadership in promoting credible, inclusive and athlete-centred Olympic education initiatives.

The meeting, attended by Indian Olympic Association Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer, reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening Olympic education in India and integrating the National Olympic Academy of India more closely with the global Olympic education framework.

Discussions focused on developing structured Olympic education programmes with clearly defined outcomes, educator capacity-building, youth engagement and international knowledge exchange. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the National Olympic Academy as the central intellectual and educational institution of Olympism in India, supporting good governance, ethical leadership and sustainable sports development in line with the long-term priorities of the Olympic Movement.

Addressing the meeting, PT Usha highlighted the critical role of education in promoting integrity, inclusion and sustainability in sport. She reiterated the Indian Olympic Association’s commitment to improving governance, safeguarding athlete welfare and nurturing future leaders of Indian sport through the National Olympic Academy, in close cooperation with the International Olympic Academy.

Both institutions stressed their shared responsibility to uphold core Olympic values, including ethics, fair play, respect, inclusion and integrity, as essential to maintaining the credibility and trust of sport. Athlete welfare education, covering mental health, safeguarding, anti-doping and transition beyond competitive careers, was identified as a priority, alongside meaningful athlete participation in education programmes and governance processes.

Youth engagement and leadership development were recognised as key pillars for ensuring the long-term relevance and sustainability of the Olympic Movement in India. The discussions also underscored the importance of preserving and documenting India’s Olympic history and sporting heritage, while ensuring diversity and representation across genders and regions.

The International Olympic Academy reaffirmed its readiness to support the Indian National Olympic Academy through organisational and programme-based cooperation to deliver high-quality, impactful education initiatives. Both sides agreed on the need for clear, long-term strategic frameworks supported by sustainable funding models and measurable outcomes to ensure the continued growth and impact of the National Olympic Academy of India.