IOA Lauds Young Indian Athletes for Stellar Show at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Pranjal Pratim Das

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lauded the country’s young sporting talents for their remarkable performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain, where India’s contingent bagged an impressive 48 medals across multiple disciplines.

The IOA said the achievement highlights the growing strength and depth of India’s youth sporting ecosystem, attributing the success to the athletes’ hard work, discipline, and determination, as well as the tireless guidance of their coaches and support staff.

To celebrate the athletes’ outstanding achievements, the IOA announced that it will host a special felicitation ceremony to honour all medal winners, coaches, and even those who narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth.

The IOA announced that a special ceremony will be held soon to felicitate medal winners, coaches, and athletes who secured fourth positions. The gold medallists will receive a reward of Rs 5,00,000 each, while silver and bronze medallists will get Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 each, respectively.

Athletes who finished in fourth place will be awarded Rs 50,000 each. Meanwhile, the coaches of medal-winning athletes will get Rs 1,00,000 each.

The boys' and girls' kabaddi teams, who clinched gold medals in their respective categories, will be honoured with Rs 10,00,000 each.

IOA President Dr. P.T. Usha expressed pride in the young athletes, calling their performance a reflection of the future of Indian sport.

“The Indian Olympic Association takes immense pride in the exemplary performance of our young athletes at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

Their achievements reflect the future of Indian sports and the potential that lies within our youth. The IOA remains fully committed to providing every possible support to nurture and develop this emerging talent,” Dr. Usha said.

The IOA reiterated its commitment to fostering excellence across all levels of sport, ensuring that young athletes continue to receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.

It also acknowledged the efforts of National Sports Federations, coaches, and support staff, who played a pivotal role in shaping this success story.