IPL 2022: Riyan Parag Breaks Ravindra Jadeja’s All Time Record of Most Catches

Rajasthan Royals batter, Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag broke the record for the most catches taken by an Indian fielder in a single IPL season.

Parag, who has been one of the finest fielders of the tournament, now has 15 catches to his name, five ahead of Rovman Powell and Tilak Varma in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Parag's 15 catches are the most by an Indian fielder (non-wicketkeeper) in a season as the Assam all-rounder overtook Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. Jadeja was on the top of the list with 13 catches in a season twice (2015 and 2021) and Rohit too has 13 catches to his name in the 2012 season.

Parag, who has made the most difficult of the catches look the easiest on-screen now joined former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers in the list, who has a record of 19 catches in a season (2016).

With Rajasthan Royals slated to play at least two more games in the season, Parag will be backing himself to grab five more to break the all-time IPL record.

Parag took catches to dismiss Narayan Jagadeesan and Moeen Ali to reach the 15-catch mark in the season.

Earlier tonight in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Parag took his 14th catch in IPL 2022.