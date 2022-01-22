IPL 2022 To Be Held In India If Covid-19 Subsides: BCCI Sources

This year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in India, ANI reported quoting top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources.

The board will go ahead with the plans of hosting the IPL 2022 in India if Covid-19 subsides in the country, reported ANI.

“IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well”, the source was anonymously quoted as saying.

Notably, the player registrations for this year’s edition of the IPL closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 layers, of which 896 are Indian while 318 are overseas players, registered for the player auctions.

The mega auction, a two-day event, will see 10 teams bidding for 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players. It will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.