IPL 2023: How to watch IPL 2023 live from the US

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 31, and Willow TV will have exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. This year, fans in the United States can watch the IPL 2023 for free on Willow TV by joining the Times Club. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, simply visit timesclub.co to join as a member. You can catch the live action of the opening match between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and the 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Willow TV.

Willow TV has been the go-to broadcaster for cricket in the US and Canada for almost two decades, with an estimated 30 million cricket fans in the region. The service is accessible in over 70 million households, making it an excellent platform for expanding the sport's reach and growing the cricket fanbase in the region for the next four years. To enhance the fan experience, Willow TV offers a range of content and enhancements across its platforms.

Fans can also access ICC cricket digitally on willow.tv, which offers live HD streaming, interactive video scoreboards, and statistics, and is available on multiple devices.

Not only will fans be able to watch IPL 2023 matches for free by joining the Times Club, but Willow TV will also be broadcasting all 74 matches with 10 teams live. Willow TV is available on most satellite and cable networks for a simple monthly subscription fee or as part of Sports Packages or South Asian packages. With its comprehensive coverage of cricket and commitment to improving the fan experience, Willow TV is poised to continue as the leading broadcaster of cricket in the US and Canada for years to come.