IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winners list

The Orange Cap is an award given to the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during each season. The cap is orange in color and is worn by the batsman who accumulates the most runs throughout the tournament. It serves as a symbol of the top-performing batsman in the IPL season.
At the end of every match, the batsman with the highest aggregate run total wears the Orange Cap. If another batsman surpasses that total, the cap is then passed on to the new leader. The Orange Cap is a way to recognize and acknowledge the consistent performance of the batsman who scores the most runs in the tournament.
The IPL Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs during the tournament, and the cap changes hands throughout the season until the end. It's interesting to note that the final Orange Cap winner has often come from a team that didn't reach the finals or even qualify for the playoffs. In the 2023 IPL season, RCB's Faf du Plessis emerged as the highest run scorer, followed by GT's Shubhman Gill and RCB's Virat Kohli. Here are the other top run scorers of this IPL season