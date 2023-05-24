IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winners list

The Orange Cap is an award given to the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during each season. The cap is orange in color and is worn by the batsman who accumulates the most runs throughout the tournament. It serves as a symbol of the top-performing batsman in the IPL season.

At the end of every match, the batsman with the highest aggregate run total wears the Orange Cap. If another batsman surpasses that total, the cap is then passed on to the new leader. The Orange Cap is a way to recognize and acknowledge the consistent performance of the batsman who scores the most runs in the tournament.