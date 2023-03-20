IPL 2023: Players Who Are Set To Miss Out

With the latest iteration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beckoning, several high-profile cricketers are set to miss out on the annual cricketing extravaganza. The 16th edition of the IPL is around the corner with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are the two biggest names that will not be around the scene in this year’s IPL. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Will Jacks are also likely to miss out on this year’s iteration, while Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Will Jacks has been ruled out of the IPL for a muscle injury he picked up in England’s recent victory in their second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the scene for a while now, is set to miss out on the IPL as he is still recovering from his recurring back injury. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be without their skipper Rishabh Pant in the IPL who was involved in a serious car crash on December 31, 2022 and is going through his recovery process from the multiple injuries he sustained. Shreyas Iyer is also likely to miss the first half of the tournament with a back injury, according to reports. Recently, he was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia at home after he was unable to bat in the second innings of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, Jhye Richardson of the Mumbai Indians franchise is also likely to miss the IPL this year after recently undergoing a surgery for a hamstring issue. In addition, English batter Jonny Bairstow will also not be taking part in the IPL after he also underwent surgery after having picked up injuries in a freak golf accident in September 2022. The Englishmnan endured multiple fractures to his fibula and is yet to be determined if he will be able to represent Punjab Kings.

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna was also ruled out of the IPL due to a lumbar stress fracture. He will require surgery which also puts him in considerable doubt for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India in October – November. Chennai Super Kings’ Kyle Jamieson is also facing time out of action after struggling with a back stress fracture.

Players confirmed to miss the IPL 2023

Jasprit Bumrah

Rishabh Pant

Kyle Jamieson

Jhye Richardson

Prasidh Krishna

Will Jacks

Players likely to miss IPL 2023 (unconfirmed)

Jonny Bairstow

Anrich Nortje

Shreyas Iyer (ruled out of first half)