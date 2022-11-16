IPL 2023 Facts - Full List Of Retained And Released Players Revealed

The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) clubs were expected to submit their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) within a few days after the completion of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia before the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi.
Sam Billings of England and Pat Cummins of Australia quit Kolkata Knight Riders before the Retention Day deadline of 5 p.m. on November 15 because they both intended to boycott the IPL in 2023.
The Punjab Kings, which are co-owned by Preity Zinta, have the highest budget before finalising their Retention List at Rs 8.45 crore, while the Lucknow Super Giants, who are making their IPL 2022 debuts, have the lowest budget at Rs 5 crore.
Read below to find the full list of released and retained players, ahead of IPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians' list of released players for IPL 2023:
Jaydev Unadkat,
Anmolpreet Singh,
Aryan Juyal,
Basil Thampi,
Fabian Allen,
Murugan Ashwin,
Rahul Buddhi,
Riley Meredith,
Sanjay Yadav,
Tymal Mills,
Kieron Pollard,
Mayank Markande,
Daniel Sams
Mumbai Indians' list of retained players for IPL 2023:
Rohit Sharma (capt),
Tim David,
Ramandeep Singh,
Tilak Varma,
Suryakumar Yadav,
Ishan Kishan,
Tristan Stubbs,
Dewald Brevis,
Jofra Archer,
Jasprit Bumrah,
Arjun Tendulkar,
Arshad Khan,
Kumar Kartikeya,
Hrithik Shokeen,
Jason Behrendorff,
Akash Madhwal
Transferred player: Jason Behrendorff
slots remaining for overseas players: 3
Budget remaining: INR 20.55 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad's list of released players for IPL 2023:
Sean Abbott,
Nicholas Pooran,
Priyam Garg,
Ravikumar Samarth,
Jagadeesha Suchith,
Romario Shepherd,
Saurabh Dubey,
Kane Williamson,
Shashank Singh,
Shreyas Gopal,
Sushant Mishra,
Vishnu Vinod
Present players of Sunrizers Hyderabad:
Abdul Samad,
Aiden Markram,
Rahul Tripathi,
Glenn Phillips,
Abhishek Sharma,
Marco Jansen,
Washington Sundar,
Fazalhaq Farooqi,
Kartik Tyagi,
Bhuvneshwar Kumar,
T Natarajan,
Umran Malik
Slots remaining for overseas players: 4
Budget remaining: INR 42.25 crore
Chennai Super Kings' list of released players for IPL 2023:
Dwayne Bravo,
Robin Uthappa,
Adam Milne,
Hari Nishaanth,
Chris Jordan,
Bhagath Varma,
KM Asif,
Narayan Jagadeesan
Current players of Chennai Super Kings:
MS Dhoni (capt),
Devon Conway,
Ruturaj Gaikwad,
Ambati Rayudu,
Subhranshu Senapati,
Moeen Ali,
Shivam Dube,
Rajvardhan Hangargekar,
Dwaine Pretorius,
Mitchell Santner,
Ravindra Jadeja,
Tushar Deshpande,
Mukesh Chowdhary,
Matheesha Pathirana,
Simarjeet Singh,
Deepak Chahar,
Prashant Solanki,
Maheesh Theekshana
Budget remaining: INR 20.45 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 2
Punjab Kings' list of released players for IPL 2023:
Mayank Agarwal,
Odean Smith,
Vaibhav Arora,
Benny Howell,
Ishan Porel,
Ansh Patel,
Prerak Mankad,
Sandeep Sharma,
Writtick Chatterjee
Current players of Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan (capt),
Shahrukh Khan,
Jonny Bairstow,
Prabhsimran Singh,
Bhanuka Rajapaksa,
Jitesh Sharma,
Raj Bawa,
Rishi Dhawan,
Liam Livingstone,
Atharva Taide,
Arshdeep Singh,
Baltej Singh,
Nathan Ellis,
Kagiso Rabada,
Rahul Chahar,
Harpreet Brar
Budget remaining: INR 32.2 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 3
KKR Players list of released players for IPL 2023:
Pat Cummins,
Sam Billings,
Aman Khan,
Shivam Mavi,
Mohammad Nabi,
Chamika Karunaratne,
Aaron Finch,
Alex Hales,
Abhijeet Tomar,
Ajinkya Rahane,
Ashok Sharma,
Baba Indrajith,
Pratham Singh,
Ramesh Kumar,
Rasikh Salam,
Sheldon Jackson
Current players of KKR:
Shreyas Iyer (capt),
Nitish Rana,
Rahmanullah Gurbaz,
Venkatesh Iyer,
Andre Russell,
Sunil Narine,
Shardul Thakur,
Lockie Ferguson,
Umesh Yadav,
Tim Southee,
Harshit Rana,
Varun Chakravarthy,
Anukul Roy,
Rinku Singh
Transfer: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson
Budget remaining: INR 7.05 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 3
GTs' list of released players for IPL 2023:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz,
Lockie Ferguson,
Dominic Drakes,
Gurkeerat Singh,
Jason Roy,
Varun Aaron
Current players of GT:
Hardik Pandya (capt),
Shubman Gill,
David Miller,
Abhinav Manohar,
Sai Sudharsan,
Wriddhiman Saha,
Matthew Wade,
Rashid Khan,
Rahul Tewatia,
Vijay Shankar,
Mohammed Shami,
Alzarri Joseph,
Yash Dayal,
Pradeep Sangwan,
Darshan Nalkande,
Jayant Yadav,
R Sai Kishore,
Noor Ahmad
Budget remaining: INR 19.25
Slots remaining for overseas players - 3
LSG's list of released players for IPL 2023
Andrew Tye
Ankit Rajpoot,
Dushmantha Chameera,
Evin Lewis,
Jason Holder,
Manish Pandey,
Shahbaz Nadeem
Current players of LSG:
KL Rahul (capt),
Ayush Badoni,
Karan Sharma,
Manan Vohra,
Quinton de Kock,
Marcus Stoinis,
Krishnappa Gowtham,
Deepak Hooda,
Kyle Mayers,
Krunal Pandya,
Avesh Khan,
Mohsin Khan,
Mark Wood,
Mayank Yadav,
Ravi Bishnoi
Budget remaining: INR 23.35 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 4
RCB's list of released players for IPL 2023:
Jason Behrendorff,
Aneeshwar Gautam,
Chama Milind,
Luvnith Sisodia,
Sherfane Rutherford
Current players of IPL 2023:
Faf du Plessis (capt),
Virat Kohli,
Suyash Prabhudessai,
Rajat Patidar,
Dinesh Karthik,
Anuj Rawat,
Finn Allen,
Glenn Maxwell,
Wanindu Hasaranga,
Shahbaz Ahmed,
Harshal Patel,
David Willey,
Karn Sharma,
Mahipal Lomror,
Mohammed Siraj,
Josh Hazlewood,
Siddarth Kaul,
Akash Deep
Budget remaining: INR 8.75 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 2
RR's list of released players for IPL 2023:
Anunay Singh,
Corbin Bosch,
Daryl Mitchell,
James Neesham,
Karun Nair,
Nathan Coulter-Nile,
Rassie van der Dussen,
Shubham Garhwal,
Tejas Baroka
Current players of Rajasthan royals:
Sanju Samson (C),
Yashasvi Jaiswal,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Devdutt Padikkal,
Jos Buttler,
Dhruv Jurel,
Riyan Parag,
Prasidh Krishna,
Trent Boult,
Obed McCoy,
Navdeep Saini,
Kuldeep Sen,
Kuldip Yadav,
R Ashwin,
Yuzvendra Chahal,
KC Cariappa
Budget remaining: INR 13.2 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 4
DC's list of released players for IPL 2023:
Shardul Thakur,
Tim Seifert,
Ashwin Hebbar,
KS Bharat,
Mandeep Singh
Current list of players for Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant (C),
David Warner,
Prithvi Shaw,
Ripal Patel,
Rovman Powell,
Sarfaraz Khan,
Yash Dhull,
Mitchell Marsh,
Lalit Yadav,
Axar Patel,
Anrich Nortje,
Chetan Sakariya,
Kamlesh Nagarkoti,
Khaleel Ahmed,
Lungi Ngidi,
Mustafizur Rahman,
Aman Khan,
Kuldeep Yadav,
Praveen Dubey,
Vicky Ostwal
Traded in: Aman Khan
Budget remaining: INR 19.45 crore
Slots remaining for overseas players - 2