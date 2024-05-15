IPL 2024: Sam Curran's 50 Guided PBKS to Thrilling 5-Wicket Win Against RR

Riyan Parag emerged as the standout batter for RR, leading his team's batting effort with the highest runs among his teammates.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened for Rajasthan, with Jaiswal managing a boundary with a cover drive off Sam Curran's first ball but falling to Curran's bowling soon after. Curran conceded only nine runs in his initial over.