IPL 2024: Top Run-Scorer and Leading Wicket-Taker

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on March 22, marking the start of an electrifying season for cricket enthusiasts across India. With nine riveting matches already in the books by March 27, fans eagerly follow every twist and turn in the tournament's narrative.
As the action unfolds on the field, it becomes increasingly crucial for Indian cricket fans to stay abreast of the dynamic points table. With teams jostling for positions and vying for playoff spots, the points table serves as a barometer of each team's performance and prospects.
Moreover, the race for the coveted Orange and Purple Caps adds an extra layer of excitement to the IPL extravaganza. These prestigious accolades, awarded to the season's top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker respectively, keep spectators on the edge of their seats as they witness standout performances from the league's star players.
In this fast-paced tournament, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, keeping track of the evolving points table and the latest Orange and Purple Cap holders is essential to fully immerse oneself in the thrilling spectacle of the IPL. So, buckle up and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of cricketing action!
Despite relinquishing his role as RCB captain, veteran opener Virat Kohli remains at the summit of the run-scoring charts this season. However, following the intense clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, significant changes in the Orange Cap leaderboard have occurred. Presently, the top 10 Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 are subject to alteration after every match, which includes:
In the ongoing IPL season, contenders for the Orange Cap are plentiful, as players continuously push themselves to surpass one another and seize the esteemed title of the league's top run-scorer.
CSK's Mustafizur Rahman clinched the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after dismissing David Warner. Following closely is Mohit Sharma from GT, securing second place with his impressive 3-wicket haul against SRH. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana of KKR has slipped to third position. As per the latest update, Mustafizur Rahman maintains his hold on the Purple Cap, which includes:
Will IPL 2024 have 12 teams?
BCICI IPL 2024 Teams, The 10 teams in competition are: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Titans.
Which is IPL first match 2024?
Get the full IPL match list. The Indian Premier League 2024 began at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 22. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener. The BCCI initially released a list of 21 matches from March 22 to April 7.
Where is IPL 2024 final?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 began on March 22 and will conclude with the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26. Along with the trophy at the end of the season for the champion team, there are also several individual awards on offer.