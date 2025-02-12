IPL 2025: BCCI’s Big Announcements on Schedule, Rules & More

IPL 2025: Schedule Announcement, New Rules, and Key Updates

The excitement for IPL 2025 is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await the official schedule release. With fresh team dynamics, new regulations, and venue updates, this season promises thrilling action like never before. Here's a comprehensive look at the latest developments surrounding the upcoming tournament.

IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to unveil the official IPL 2025 schedule next week. The much-anticipated tournament will kick off on March 21, 2025. While the entire fixture list is yet to be disclosed, sources confirm that the finals are likely to be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, setting the stage for a grand showdown.

Venue Updates & Home Matches

Delhi Capitals will play two home games in Visakhapatnam due to venue constraints at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals may also relocate two of their home games, with Guwahati being the probable alternate venue.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to host the first two playoff matches.

Other locations like Guwahati and Dharamsala are in consideration for select IPL games this season.

BCCI has tightened regulations on venue usage, restricting state associations from using IPL grounds for local matches or practice sessions before the season.

Mega Auction Recap: Record-Breaking Buys

The IPL 2025 mega auction brought major squad overhauls, with 182 players sold for a combined ₹639.15 crore. Some key takeaways from the auction include:

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, fetching a staggering ₹27 crore.

Shreyas Iyer secured a ₹26.75 crore deal, followed by Venkatesh Iyer at ₹23.75 crore.

Surprisingly, veterans like David Warner and Prithvi Shaw went unsold, signaling a shift in franchise strategies.

New Rules & Format Changes

IPL 2025 will feature several regulatory updates aimed at improving the game:

ICC Code of Conduct Enforced: This season will align with the ICC’s Player Code of Conduct, ensuring consistent disciplinary measures across global leagues.

This season will align with the ICC’s Player Code of Conduct, ensuring consistent disciplinary measures across global leagues. Stronger Penalties for Slow Over Rates: Teams and captains will face stricter consequences for exceeding the allotted time.

Teams and captains will face stricter consequences for exceeding the allotted time. Impact Player Rule Continues: The tactical substitution rule introduced last season remains in place for IPL 2025.

The tactical substitution rule introduced last season remains in place for IPL 2025. Home and Away Format Restored: Unlike pandemic-affected seasons, teams will enjoy full-fledged home support throughout the league.

Unlike pandemic-affected seasons, teams will enjoy full-fledged home support throughout the league. No Mid-Season Transfers: Unlike previous editions, IPL 2025 will not feature a mid-season transfer window, requiring teams to strategize effectively from the start.

Franchise Training & Season Preparation

Franchise training camps will commence soon, ensuring players are in peak condition ahead of the tournament opener.

More double-header weekends are expected to accommodate the packed schedule before the playoffs in May.

Teams have extensively debated retention policies, ensuring they build well-balanced squads while maintaining core players from past seasons.

Boost in IPL Viewership & Media Rights

With a new media rights deal, IPL 2025 is projected to set new viewership records, attracting a global audience like never before. This lucrative deal further cements IPL's position as one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide.

Conclusion

With the tournament beginning on March 21, 2025, and a mix of young talent, experienced veterans, and exciting new regulations, IPL 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons yet. Stay tuned for the official schedule announcement and get ready for another electrifying edition of the Indian Premier League!





FAQ

1. Is the IPL 2025 schedule released?

- The 18th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League 2025) is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2025, though the official schedule is yet to be announced.

2. s Dhoni playing IPL 2025?

- Dhoni, who captained Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, recently confirmed that he will be taking part in IPL 2025. The veteran wicket-keeper batter is expected to be retained by Chennai Super Kings for just Rs 4 crores thanks to a rule that was brought back by the BCCI for this auction.

3. Will IPL 2025 have 12 teams?

- The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena over two days, the IPL 2025 auction was an opportunity for the 10 IPL teams to build the core of their squads for the next three seasons