IPL 2025: How to Book Your Tickets Online, prices & more

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22, bringing with it thrilling cricket action. With 10 teams playing 74 matches across 13 venues, the excitement is at an all-time high. The first match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Advertisment

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet released official booking guidelines, based on previous seasons, tickets will mainly be sold online. You can purchase them from official team websites and approved platforms such as:

Offline ticket sales may also be available at stadium box offices.

Ticket Sales Timeline

Based on past seasons, IPL 2025 tickets are expected to go on sale by the end of February or early March. Some teams, like Rajasthan Royals, have already opened pre-registration (Feb 7–20, 2025) for early access before general sales.

Ticket Pricing Breakdown

Ticket prices will vary depending on the stadium, match importance, and seating category. Below is an estimated pricing structure:

Seating Category Price Range (₹) General Seats 800 – 1,500 Premium Seats 2,000 – 5,000 VIP & Executive Box 6,000 – 20,000 Corporate Boxes 25,000 – 50,000

Prices will also differ based on the stadium. For instance, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and Eden Gardens may have different ticket rates.

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets Online

Follow these simple steps to secure your tickets:

1. Visit an Authorized Website

Head to BookMyShow, Paytm, Zomato Insider, or the official IPL or team website. Sign In or Create an Account Register or log in to proceed with the booking.

Select Your Match Browse the schedule and pick the match you want to attend. Choose Your Seating Category Select available seats within your budget. Proceed to Payment Pay securely using UPI, debit/credit cards, or mobile wallets. Receive Confirmation A confirmation email/SMS with ticket details will be sent to you. Print or Save Your Ticket Show the e-ticket at the stadium or opt for home delivery (if available).

Team-Specific Ticket Booking Platforms

Team Booking Partner Chennai Super Kings Paytm, Insider Gujarat Titans Paytm, Insider Rajasthan Royals BookMyShow Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Website Kolkata Knight Riders BookMyShow Lucknow Super Giants Paytm, Insider Mumbai Indians BookMyShow Delhi Capitals Paytm, Insider, Team Website Punjab Kings Paytm, Insider Sunrisers Hyderabad Paytm, Insider

How to Buy IPL 2025 Tickets Offline

You can buy tickets at stadium box offices. Here’s how:

Locate the Stadium Counter – Visit the ticket counter at the venue. Check Availability – Inquire about available seats and prices. Provide ID Proof – Carry a valid ID (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, etc.). Make Payment – Pay via cash, card, or UPI. Collect Your Tickets – Receive your tickets immediately upon payment.

Ticket Prices by Venue

Stadium Team Price Range (₹) M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings 700 – 15,000 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians 800 – 35,000 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB 1,500 – 18,000 Eden Gardens KKR 400 – 14,000 Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad 400 – 18,000 Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Capitals 500 – 15,000 Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals 500 – 15,000 Narendra Modi Stadium Gujarat Titans 700 – 25,000 Ekana Cricket Stadium LSG 750 – 10,000+

Booking Tickets for the IPL 2025 Final

The IPL final is the biggest game of the season. Follow these steps to book your tickets:

Visit Paytm Insider or the official ticketing partner. Search for “IPL 2025 Final” or click on the final match banner. Choose your preferred seats and proceed with online payment. Ticket prices for the final range from ₹1,000 to ₹40,000. After booking, collect your ticket from the box office or use the QR code provided.

Tips to Secure Your IPL 2025 Tickets Faster

Steps Description Stay Updated Follow IPL & franchise social media for announcements. Pre-Register Sign up early for alerts and priority access. Use Authorized Platforms Avoid fraud by booking only via official partners. Prepare in Advance Decide on match, venue, and budget beforehand. Set Reminders Ticket sales start at fixed times, so set alarms. Use Fast Internet Ensure a stable connection for smooth booking. Try Multiple Devices Increase chances by using a phone, laptop, or tablet.

Avoiding Ticket Scams

Buy tickets only from official sources (team websites, Paytm, BookMyShow, Insider).

Avoid third-party sellers, social media resellers, or anyone charging excessive fees.

Report any suspicious activity to official IPL authorities.

FAQ

1. In which date does IPL start in 2025?

As per reports, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in the opening game of IPL 2025 on March 22

2. Which is the first match of the IPL 2025 venue?

The IPL 2025 schedule kicks off with reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22, a Saturday

3.On which date IPL will end?

The BCCI has announced a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League, starting from March 22. The tournament, featuring 12 double-headers, will be hosted across 13 venues and conclude with the final at Eden Gardens on May 25. The playoffs will take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata.