IPL 2025 Mega Auction Likely To Be Held In Riyadh; Tentative Dates Out

The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, according to reports from ANI. The decision was taken as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to tap into new markets.
As per the report, the Roger Binny-led board is in advanced stages having made all the necessary arrangements ahead of the mega auction. This follows reports of the BCCI looking into options like England, Singapore and Dubai as possible options to hold the auction this year. However, it seems they decided to go ahead with Riyadh, with hopes to tap into the cricket fanfare in Saudi Arabia.
The franchises are waiting to be communicated by the board about the decision regarding the venue and dates to begin their visa process and other documentation.
The report claimed that BCCI looked beyond England due to the cold weather. Meanwhile, Dubai and Singapore were kept as back-up option due to issues with finding a hotel in Saudi Arabia.
With the Border-Gavaskar trophy beginning on November 22, broadcasters are concerned with the dates of the mega auction, to be potentially held on November 24 and 25. However, the time difference in Australia will help them as the match would be early by afternoon and the auction can be held after that.
The official announcement, though, is yet to come from the BCCI.