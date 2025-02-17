IPL 2025: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venue announced

The excitement for IPL 2025 is already building, as cricket fans gear up for another action-packed season of high-voltage matches, thrilling performances, and fierce competition. With changes in player dynamics and potential new team formations.
IPL 2025 Schedule Overview
The 2025 season is expected to begin on March 21st and will run until May 25th, with 74 thrilling matches, including the much-awaited grand finale. As the IPL season gets closer, fans can look forward to intense rivalries and explosive performances across various venues.
Glimpse of IPL 2024
Before we get into the 2025 season, it's worth reflecting on the excitement of IPL 2024. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under the leadership of Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc's fiery bowling, clinched the title. In the final, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which had a powerful lineup with Jos Buttler and Trent Boult. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Travis Head stood out in a season that was a batter's paradise, with high scores and thrilling finishes. Once again, Virat Kohli dominated the Orange Cap standings, though his team, RCB, fell short of reaching the finals.
IPL 2025: Important Changes and Player Retention
One of the most anticipated aspects of IPL 2025 is the mega-auction, where teams will reassemble their squads with new strategies. To add to the excitement, changes in the player retention rules will have a significant impact on how teams build their lineups. Each franchise will have a purse of 120 Crore and can retain up to 5 capped players and 1 uncapped player. The salary cap for uncapped retained players is INR 4 crore, and retained players' salaries will be deducted from the overall purse.
Venues for IPL 2025 Matches
|City
|Stadium
|Home Team
|Mumbai
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Chennai
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Kolkata
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Delhi
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Bengaluru
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Ahmedabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Mohali
|PCA Stadium
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|Lucknow
|Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
IPL 2025 Match Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|22nd March
|KKR vs RCB
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|23rd March
|SRH vs RR
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|23rd March
|MI vs CSK
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|24th March
|DC vs LSG
|Vizag
|7:30 PM
|25th March
|GT vs PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|26th March
|RR vs KKR
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|27th March
|SRH vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|28th March
|RCB vs CSK
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|29th March
|GT vs MI
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|30th March
|DC vs SRH
|Vizag
|3:30 PM
|30th March
|RR vs CSK
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|31st March
|MI vs KKR
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|1st April
|LSG vs PBKS
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|2nd April
|RCB vs GT
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|3rd April
|KKR vs SRH
|Vizag
|7:30 PM
|4th April
|LSG vs MI
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|5th April
|CSK vs DC
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|5th April
|PBKS vs RR
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|6th April
|KKR vs LSG
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|6th April
|SRH vs GT
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|7th April
|MI vs RCB
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|8th April
|PBKS vs CSK
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|9th April
|GT vs RR
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|10th April
|RCB vs DC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|11th April
|CSK vs KKR
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|12th April
|LSG vs GT
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|12th April
|SRH vs PBKS
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|13th April
|RR vs RCB
|Jaipur
|3:30 PM
|13th April
|DC vs MI
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|14th April
|LSG vs CSK
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|15th April
|PBKS vs KKR
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|16th April
|DC vs RR
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|17th April
|MI vs SRH
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|18th April
|RR vs PBKS
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|19th April
|GT vs DC
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|19th April
|RR vs LSG
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|20th April
|PBKS vs RCB
|New Chandigarh
|3:30 PM
|20th April
|MI vs CSK
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|21st April
|KKR vs GT
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|22nd April
|LSG vs DC
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|23rd April
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|24th April
|RCB vs RR
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|25th April
|CSK vs SRH
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|26th April
|KKR vs PBKS
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|27th April
|MI vs LSG
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|27th April
|DC vs RCB
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|28th April
|RR vs GT
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|29th April
|DC vs KKR
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|30th April
|CSK vs PBKS
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|1st May
|RR vs MI
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|2nd May
|GT vs SRH
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|3rd May
|RR vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|4th May
|KKR vs RR
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|4th May
|PBKS vs CSK
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|5th May
|SRH vs DC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|6th May
|MI vs GT
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|7th May
|KKR vs CSK
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|8th May
|PBKS vs DC
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|9th May
|LSG vs RCB
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|10th May
|SRH vs KKR
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|11th May
|PBKS vs MI
|Dharamsala
|3:30 PM
|11th May
|DC vs GT
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|12th May
|CSK vs RR
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|13th May
|RCB vs SRH
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|14th May
|GT vs LSG
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|15th May
|MI vs DC
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|16th May
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|17th May
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|18th May
|GT vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|18th May
|LSG vs SRH
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
Playoffs and Grand Finale
The playoffs are set to start on May 20th, with the final match scheduled for May 25th at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The IPL’s 2025 finale is sure to be a spectacle, with teams battling it out for the coveted trophy.
- Qualifier 1: May 20, Hyderabad
- Eliminator: May 21, Hyderabad
- Qualifier 2: May 23, Kolkata
- Final: May 25, Kolkata
Impact of the IPL 2025 Auction
The IPL 2025 auction is expected to be one of the most significant in recent years, with franchises reshaping their squads based on the updated salary structure and retention policy. This auction will also highlight emerging talents from various domestic leagues, as well as seasoned international stars looking for new opportunities.
FAQ
1. Is Dhoni playing IPL 2025?
- Dhoni, 43, has extended his IPL career despite ongoing speculation about his future. The five-time title-winning captain was retained by the Super Kings as an uncapped player for the 2025 season
2.Which is the first match of the IPL 2025 venue?
- Eden Gardens StadiumThe IPL 2025 schedule kicks off with reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22, a Saturday.
3. Where can I watch IPL 2025?
- On the double-header days, afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches begins at 7:30 AM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India? Star Sports Network will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India