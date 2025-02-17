IPL 2025: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Venue announced

The excitement for IPL 2025 is already building, as cricket fans gear up for another action-packed season of high-voltage matches, thrilling performances, and fierce competition. With changes in player dynamics and potential new team formations.

IPL 2025 Schedule Overview

The 2025 season is expected to begin on March 21st and will run until May 25th, with 74 thrilling matches, including the much-awaited grand finale. As the IPL season gets closer, fans can look forward to intense rivalries and explosive performances across various venues.

Glimpse of IPL 2024

Before we get into the 2025 season, it's worth reflecting on the excitement of IPL 2024. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under the leadership of Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc's fiery bowling, clinched the title. In the final, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which had a powerful lineup with Jos Buttler and Trent Boult. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Travis Head stood out in a season that was a batter's paradise, with high scores and thrilling finishes. Once again, Virat Kohli dominated the Orange Cap standings, though his team, RCB, fell short of reaching the finals.

IPL 2025: Important Changes and Player Retention

One of the most anticipated aspects of IPL 2025 is the mega-auction, where teams will reassemble their squads with new strategies. To add to the excitement, changes in the player retention rules will have a significant impact on how teams build their lineups. Each franchise will have a purse of 120 Crore and can retain up to 5 capped players and 1 uncapped player. The salary cap for uncapped retained players is INR 4 crore, and retained players' salaries will be deducted from the overall purse.

Venues for IPL 2025 Matches

City Stadium Home Team Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Eden Gardens Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Capitals (DC) Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Gujarat Titans Jaipur Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals (RR) Mohali PCA Stadium Punjab Kings (PBKS) Lucknow Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

IPL 2025 Match Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 22nd March KKR vs RCB Kolkata 7:30 PM 23rd March SRH vs RR Hyderabad 3:30 PM 23rd March MI vs CSK Chennai 7:30 PM 24th March DC vs LSG Vizag 7:30 PM 25th March GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 26th March RR vs KKR Guwahati 7:30 PM 27th March SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 7:30 PM 28th March RCB vs CSK Chennai 7:30 PM 29th March GT vs MI Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 30th March DC vs SRH Vizag 3:30 PM 30th March RR vs CSK Guwahati 7:30 PM 31st March MI vs KKR Mumbai 7:30 PM 1st April LSG vs PBKS Lucknow 7:30 PM 2nd April RCB vs GT Bengaluru 7:30 PM 3rd April KKR vs SRH Vizag 7:30 PM 4th April LSG vs MI Lucknow 7:30 PM 5th April CSK vs DC Chennai 3:30 PM 5th April PBKS vs RR New Chandigarh 7:30 PM 6th April KKR vs LSG Kolkata 3:30 PM 6th April SRH vs GT Hyderabad 7:30 PM 7th April MI vs RCB Mumbai 7:30 PM 8th April PBKS vs CSK New Chandigarh 7:30 PM 9th April GT vs RR Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 10th April RCB vs DC Bengaluru 7:30 PM 11th April CSK vs KKR Chennai 7:30 PM 12th April LSG vs GT Lucknow 3:30 PM 12th April SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad 7:30 PM 13th April RR vs RCB Jaipur 3:30 PM 13th April DC vs MI Delhi 7:30 PM 14th April LSG vs CSK Lucknow 7:30 PM 15th April PBKS vs KKR New Chandigarh 7:30 PM 16th April DC vs RR Delhi 7:30 PM 17th April MI vs SRH Mumbai 7:30 PM 18th April RR vs PBKS Bengaluru 7:30 PM 19th April GT vs DC Ahmedabad 3:30 PM 19th April RR vs LSG Jaipur 7:30 PM 20th April PBKS vs RCB New Chandigarh 3:30 PM 20th April MI vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM 21st April KKR vs GT Kolkata 7:30 PM 22nd April LSG vs DC Lucknow 7:30 PM 23rd April SRH vs MI Hyderabad 7:30 PM 24th April RCB vs RR Bengaluru 7:30 PM 25th April CSK vs SRH Chennai 7:30 PM 26th April KKR vs PBKS Kolkata 7:30 PM 27th April MI vs LSG Mumbai 3:30 PM 27th April DC vs RCB Delhi 7:30 PM 28th April RR vs GT Jaipur 7:30 PM 29th April DC vs KKR Delhi 7:30 PM 30th April CSK vs PBKS Chennai 7:30 PM 1st May RR vs MI Jaipur 7:30 PM 2nd May GT vs SRH Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 3rd May RR vs CSK Bengaluru 7:30 PM 4th May KKR vs RR Kolkata 3:30 PM 4th May PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala 7:30 PM 5th May SRH vs DC Hyderabad 7:30 PM 6th May MI vs GT Mumbai 7:30 PM 7th May KKR vs CSK Kolkata 7:30 PM 8th May PBKS vs DC Dharamsala 7:30 PM 9th May LSG vs RCB Lucknow 7:30 PM 10th May SRH vs KKR Hyderabad 7:30 PM 11th May PBKS vs MI Dharamsala 3:30 PM 11th May DC vs GT Delhi 7:30 PM 12th May CSK vs RR Chennai 7:30 PM 13th May RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 7:30 PM 14th May GT vs LSG Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 15th May MI vs DC Mumbai 7:30 PM 16th May RR vs PBKS Jaipur 7:30 PM 17th May RCB vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM 18th May GT vs CSK Ahmedabad 3:30 PM 18th May LSG vs SRH Lucknow 7:30 PM

Playoffs and Grand Finale

The playoffs are set to start on May 20th, with the final match scheduled for May 25th at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The IPL’s 2025 finale is sure to be a spectacle, with teams battling it out for the coveted trophy.

Qualifier 1 : May 20, Hyderabad

: May 20, Hyderabad Eliminator : May 21, Hyderabad

: May 21, Hyderabad Qualifier 2 : May 23, Kolkata

: May 23, Kolkata Final: May 25, Kolkata

Impact of the IPL 2025 Auction

The IPL 2025 auction is expected to be one of the most significant in recent years, with franchises reshaping their squads based on the updated salary structure and retention policy. This auction will also highlight emerging talents from various domestic leagues, as well as seasoned international stars looking for new opportunities.





FAQ

1. Is Dhoni playing IPL 2025?

- Dhoni, 43, has extended his IPL career despite ongoing speculation about his future. The five-time title-winning captain was retained by the Super Kings as an uncapped player for the 2025 season

2.Which is the first match of the IPL 2025 venue?

- Eden Gardens StadiumThe IPL 2025 schedule kicks off with reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22, a Saturday.

3. Where can I watch IPL 2025?

- On the double-header days, afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches begins at 7:30 AM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India? Star Sports Network will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India