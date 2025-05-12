IPL 2025 to Resume on May 17 Across Six Venues; Final Scheduled for June 3

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025, with the remaining fixtures set to be played from May 17 to June 3.

Following extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and in coordination with key stakeholders, the BCCI has confirmed that 17 matches will be held across six venues.

The revised schedule includes two double-headers scheduled for two Sundays, adding to the excitement of the league’s final stretch. The playoffs will take place as follows:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3

Details of the playoff venues will be announced at a later date.

In its official statement, the BCCI expressed gratitude to Indian armed forces, acknowledging their bravery and resilience, which made the safe return of cricket possible.

The Board reiterated its commitment to the national interest while ensuring the smooth and successful completion of the league.

