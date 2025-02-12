IPL 2025: Youngest and Oldest Players from Each Team – Complete List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be an electrifying season with a mix of young prodigies and seasoned veterans. The tournament will kick off on March 21, 2025, featuring a blend of fresh talent and experienced players who have shaped the league over the years.

Let’s take a deep dive into the youngest and oldest players from each of the ten IPL franchises this season.

Youngest and Oldest Players in IPL 2025

Team Youngest Player Age Oldest Player Age Average Squad Age Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vaibhav Suryavanshi 13 years Sandeep Sharma 31 years, 198 days 25 years, 3 months Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Andre Siddharth 18 years, 93 days MS Dhoni 43 years, 148 days 26 years, 8 months Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Nitish Kumar Reddy 21 years, 190 days Sachin Baby 35 years, 349 days 28 years Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Swastik Chikara 19 years, 212 days Virat Kohli 36 years, 27 days 28 years Punjab Kings (PBKS) Musheer Khan 19 years, 239 days Glenn Maxwell 36 years, 49 days 27 years, 9 months Mumbai Indians (MI) Allah Ghazanfar 18 years, 277 days Rohit Sharma 37 years, 217 days 27 years, 7 months Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Arshin Kulkarni 19 years, 332 days David Miller 35 years, 175 days 25 years, 5 months Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 19 years, 180 days Moeen Ali 37 years, 167 days 28 years, 9 months Delhi Capitals (DC) Vipraaj Nigam 20 years, 124 days Faf du Plessis 40 years, 142 days 27 years, 6 months Gujarat Titans (GT) Kumar Kushagra 20 years, 40 days Ishant Sharma 36 years, 93 days 26 years, 11 months

IPL 2025 Schedule and Opening Match

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season will commence on March 21, 2025. As per tradition, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match. Initially, the tournament was scheduled to begin on March 14 but was pushed back by a week.

Conclusion

With an exciting mix of young sensations and seasoned veterans, IPL 2025 promises to be a thrilling cricketing extravaganza. Fans can expect some breathtaking performances as fresh talent aims to make its mark while legends continue to uphold their legacy. Whether it's the dynamic 13-year-old Suryavanshi making history or Dhoni’s leadership brilliance, this IPL season is set to be one for the books!

FAQ

1.Who is the youngest player in IPL 2025?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 13, made headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction by becoming the youngest cricketer in history to be shortlisted for an IPL auction. He was eventually signed by the Rajasthan Royals team for the IPL 2025 season.

2. Who will be the auctioneer for IPL 2025?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Mallika Sagar appointed auctioneer for event in Jeddah. Mallika Sagar will conduct the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mallika Sagar, who made history as the IPL's first female auctioneer last year, is set to lead the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25.

3. Who is the oldest player in IPL 2025?

Youngest: Kumar Kushagra (20 years, 40 days). Oldest: Ishant Sharma (36 years, 93 days). With a perfect mix of youth and seasoned expertise, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises to be an electrifying season.