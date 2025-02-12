IPL 2025: Youngest and Oldest Players from Each Team – Complete List
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be an electrifying season with a mix of young prodigies and seasoned veterans. The tournament will kick off on March 21, 2025, featuring a blend of fresh talent and experienced players who have shaped the league over the years.
Let’s take a deep dive into the youngest and oldest players from each of the ten IPL franchises this season.
Youngest and Oldest Players in IPL 2025
|Team
|Youngest Player
|Age
|Oldest Player
|Age
|Average Squad Age
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|13 years
|Sandeep Sharma
|31 years, 198 days
|25 years, 3 months
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Andre Siddharth
|18 years, 93 days
|MS Dhoni
|43 years, 148 days
|26 years, 8 months
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|21 years, 190 days
|Sachin Baby
|35 years, 349 days
|28 years
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Swastik Chikara
|19 years, 212 days
|Virat Kohli
|36 years, 27 days
|28 years
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|Musheer Khan
|19 years, 239 days
|Glenn Maxwell
|36 years, 49 days
|27 years, 9 months
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Allah Ghazanfar
|18 years, 277 days
|Rohit Sharma
|37 years, 217 days
|27 years, 7 months
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|Arshin Kulkarni
|19 years, 332 days
|David Miller
|35 years, 175 days
|25 years, 5 months
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|19 years, 180 days
|Moeen Ali
|37 years, 167 days
|28 years, 9 months
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Vipraaj Nigam
|20 years, 124 days
|Faf du Plessis
|40 years, 142 days
|27 years, 6 months
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|Kumar Kushagra
|20 years, 40 days
|Ishant Sharma
|36 years, 93 days
|26 years, 11 months
IPL 2025 Schedule and Opening Match
The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season will commence on March 21, 2025. As per tradition, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match. Initially, the tournament was scheduled to begin on March 14 but was pushed back by a week.
Conclusion
With an exciting mix of young sensations and seasoned veterans, IPL 2025 promises to be a thrilling cricketing extravaganza. Fans can expect some breathtaking performances as fresh talent aims to make its mark while legends continue to uphold their legacy. Whether it's the dynamic 13-year-old Suryavanshi making history or Dhoni’s leadership brilliance, this IPL season is set to be one for the books!
FAQ
1.Who is the youngest player in IPL 2025?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 13, made headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction by becoming the youngest cricketer in history to be shortlisted for an IPL auction. He was eventually signed by the Rajasthan Royals team for the IPL 2025 season.
2. Who will be the auctioneer for IPL 2025?
IPL 2025 mega auction: Mallika Sagar appointed auctioneer for event in Jeddah. Mallika Sagar will conduct the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mallika Sagar, who made history as the IPL's first female auctioneer last year, is set to lead the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25.
3. Who is the oldest player in IPL 2025?
Youngest: Kumar Kushagra (20 years, 40 days). Oldest: Ishant Sharma (36 years, 93 days). With a perfect mix of youth and seasoned expertise, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises to be an electrifying season.