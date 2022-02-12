IPL Auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer Sold to KKR for Rs 12.25 Crore

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crores in the marquee set of the IPL 2022 auction.

The 27-year-old Iyer was expected to be a hot pick ahead of the auction with KKR predicted to fight for his services. They entered the bidding at Rs 6.75 crore and staved off competition from Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans to land their target.

Shikhar Dhawan was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crores. KKR also bought Pat Cummins for Rs 7.25 crores. But Suresh Raina and Steve Smith found no takers.

Other big names like David Warner, Mohammed Shami were picked up by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans respectively while Faf du Plessis was bought for Rs 7 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Royals, on the hand, landed Trent Boult for Rs 8 crore and R. Ashwin for Rs 5 crore. Delhi Capitals, who had four of their former players in the marquee set, failed in their attempts to win back any of them.

While the two most successful sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad made no signings from the marquee set.