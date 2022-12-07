Sports

IPL Auction 2023: Date, Players List, Check which Country Has Most Players

The auction list and date for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been announced. The tournament will take place in the spring of 2023.
IPL Auction 2023
IPL Auction 2023Pratidin Time
Pratidin Bureau

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return for its 16th season in the spring of 2023. The 2023 IPL auction has already attracted 991 players from around the world including English all-rounder Ben Stokes, bowler Sam Curran, and Australia’s Cameron Green, who are also the ones having the highest base amount against their name. Cricket enthusiasts have an exciting event to look forward to and surely, the IPL 2023 is going to be one of the most exhilarating.

Date And Venue For IPL Auction 2023

  • IPL Final Players List was announced by BCCI on December 1, 2022

  • IPL Auction to be held on Friday, December 23, 2023 in Kochi (Kerala)

IPL Auction 2023 Players

This section shows all the ways in which the players can be categorised. A total of 991 players have been registered and now the BCCI has released the list to the public.

  • Total registrations: 991 players

  • Capped: 185

  • Uncapped:786

  • Associate Nations:20

  • Total number of Indian players: 714

  • Overseas players:277

IPl Auction Detailed Breakdown Of Player Categories

Country-Wise Breakdown Of Players Registered For Ipl Auction 2023

Retained & Released Players Of IPL

In preparation for the IPL 2023 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have both cut down on their rosters and amassed the greatest budgets.

Notable Released Players: Keiron Pollard, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

IPL 2023 Most Expensive Players

1. Two Crores list

  • Indians= 0

  • Overseas=21

2. One Crore list

Notable Indian Players: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, and Manish Pandey

Tentative Schedule For IPL 2023 Schedule

March 25th will mark the start of IPL 2023, which will last through May 28th of 2023. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in the opening game. IPL 2023 features some dramatic shifts in rosters and undoubtedly, fans have a lot to look forward to.

IPL auction
IPL Auction 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com