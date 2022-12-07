IPL Auction 2023: Date, Players List, Check which Country Has Most Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return for its 16th season in the spring of 2023. The 2023 IPL auction has already attracted 991 players from around the world including English all-rounder Ben Stokes, bowler Sam Curran, and Australia’s Cameron Green, who are also the ones having the highest base amount against their name. Cricket enthusiasts have an exciting event to look forward to and surely, the IPL 2023 is going to be one of the most exhilarating.