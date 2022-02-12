IPL Auctions 2022: Riyan Parag Goes To RR For ₹3.80 Crores

Riyan Parag, who plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the earlier editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was again bought by the franchise for a price of ₹3.80 crores.

Parag was bought after a fierce bidding war between the Royals and new entrants in this year's iteration, Gujarat Titans (GT).

The franchise from Rajasthan managed to outbid the Titans for the young talent who went for about 13 times his base price highlighting the development Parag underwent.

Parag had a base price of ₹30L in this year's mega auction. Notably, he had been bought by RR for his base price of 10 lakhs at the auction for the 2019 season.

Hailing from Assam, the son of former Ranji player Parag Das and former national record holding swimmer Mithoo Barooah, Riyan became the youngest player to score a fifty in the history of the IPL.

He was a part of the 2018 Cricket U-19 World Cup winning squad picking up three wickets.

Making his IPL debut at the age of 17 against the Chennai Super Kings, Parag became the third youngest debutant in the IPL after India’s Prayas Ray Barman and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

He played the 2019 IPL for Rajasthan, becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in the history of the tournament, achieving the feat against Delhi.