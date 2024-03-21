IPL Coming To Guwahati Again; Rajasthan Royals Confirm

With the whole country tuning in to watch another season of action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) unfold in front of them, fans in Guwahati now have an extra-impetus to rejoice.
For the second season in a row, two IPL matches will be played in Guwahati for the cricket fans who reside in this part of the country to enjoy. The two matches will feature the Rajasthan-based franchise take the field as the home team.
This comes after Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium successfully hosted two IPL matches - one featuring Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings, and the other between the Men in Pink and Delhi Capitals.
The development was confirmed by Ranjit Barthakur, the Jorhat-born Executive Chairman of Royal Multisport, the firm that owns IPL side Rajasthan Royals.
According to Barthakur, the two matches in Guwahati will take place in the third and fourth week of May. Similar to last year, the opponents coming to face RR will Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in the two matches.
More details regarding the matter are awaited.