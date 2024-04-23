IPL: Stoinis Ton Guides LSG To 6-Wicket Win Over CSK

Marcus Stoinis led Lucknow Super Giants to a remarkable 6-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, defying the odds with a relentless onslaught that resulted in his maiden century.
Stoinis's unbeaten 124* not only silenced the yellow wave in the stands but also scripted history by guiding LSG to chase down the highest successful total at Chepauk. His stellar performance helped LSG achieve a double-over CSK in the ongoing season.
Chasing 211, Stoinis emerged as a lone warrior after early setbacks that saw Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul departing early. He forged crucial partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and Nicholas Pooran, raising hopes for an unprecedented chase.
Despite CSK's attempts to pull back with wickets, including Matheesha Pathirana's dismissal of Padikkal, Stoinis remained undeterred. Deepak Hooda's impactful cameo further bolstered LSG's chase, but it was Stoinis who applied the finishing touches with a spectacular display of power hitting.
With 47 runs required off the final three overs, Stoinis unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, single-handedly steering LSG towards victory. He capped off his remarkable innings with 13 boundaries and six maximums.
Earlier, batting first, CSK got off to a solid start with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. However, Rahane's early departure, courtesy of a catch by KL Rahul off Matt Henry's bowling, put CSK on the back foot.
Gaikwad's explosive fifty off 28 balls provided momentum to CSK's innings, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube also contributing significantly. Gaikwad eventually reached his century in 56 balls, while Dube's aggressive innings ended with a score of 66.
A cameo from MS Dhoni, welcomed with loud cheers from the Chennai crowd, helped CSK post a formidable total of 210/4 in 20 overs.