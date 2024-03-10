IPL to Bring Back Mega Auction in 2025, Confirms Chairman Arun Dhumal

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will reintroduce the mega auction ahead of its 18th edition in 2025, contrary to speculations about its discontinuation.
IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal confirmed the decision, stating that the format of choosing three to four players per team and forming new squads will continue to enhance excitement.
Dhumal highlighted the influx of talent from various countries, including emerging cricketing nations like Afghanistan, as a factor in maintaining the mega auction format.
Despite concerns expressed by team owners like Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals regarding its impact on team culture, the mega auction will persist. Previously, the addition of two new teams had sparked discussions about the necessity of the mega auction. However, the IPL management has opted to retain the format due to its ability to showcase new talent and maintain the league's competitive edge.
In the preceding years, mini-auctions were conducted ahead of the 2023 and 2024 editions, where teams retained most players while releasing a handful to address team needs.
The 2024 IPL season is scheduled to kick off on March 22, with Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.