IPL Winners List All Season Since 2008 With Runner-up Details

Cricket is undoubtedly one of the most loved sports in India, and the Indian Premier League or IPL has taken the cricket world by storm. IPL has not only captured the hearts of cricket fans in India but has also gained immense popularity worldwide. The tournament has become a hotbed of excitement and entertainment, attracting some of the best players from all over the world. IPL's inception in 2008 marked a new era in the history of Indian cricket, and since then, it has become one of the most prominent domestic leagues globally. Every year, fans eagerly wait for the IPL season to begin, and every team's goal is to be on the IPL Winners List.
This list is a source of pride for the franchises and their captains. So, let's take a look at the list of IPL winners from 2008, including the venue, player of the match, and player of the series.
The IPL Winners List, including all seasons, since 2008.
Since the beginning, there have been different Man of the Match winners in each IPL Final. Interestingly, RCB's Anil Kumble was the only player to win Man of the Match in 2009 even though the team lost.
Man of the Series is given to the participant who excelled throughout the competition.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and highly anticipated cricket tournaments in the world. Over the years, many captains have led their teams to victory and etched their names in the history of the tournament. The list of captains who have won the IPL title since the start of the tournament is a prestigious one. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain, having won the tournament five times for the Mumbai Indians in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. MS Dhoni is another highly successful captain who has led the Chennai Super Kings to victory on four occasions in the years 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Other successful captains who have won the IPL title include Gautam Gambhir (twice for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014), Shane Warne (once for Rajasthan Royals in 2008), David Warner (once for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016), and Adam Gilchrist (once for Deccan Charges in 2009).