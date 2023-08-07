IPL Winners List All Season Since 2008 With Runner-up Details

Cricket is undoubtedly one of the most loved sports in India, and the Indian Premier League or IPL has taken the cricket world by storm. IPL has not only captured the hearts of cricket fans in India but has also gained immense popularity worldwide. The tournament has become a hotbed of excitement and entertainment, attracting some of the best players from all over the world. IPL's inception in 2008 marked a new era in the history of Indian cricket, and since then, it has become one of the most prominent domestic leagues globally. Every year, fans eagerly wait for the IPL season to begin, and every team's goal is to be on the IPL Winners List.

This list is a source of pride for the franchises and their captains. So, let's take a look at the list of IPL winners from 2008, including the venue, player of the match, and player of the series.