Conway ‘Retires,’ CSK’s Chase Expires – Punjab Kings Laugh Their Way to Victory!

Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered their first home victory of the season with an 18-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane clash at the Tata IPL 2025.

Arya's Carnage Sets the Stage

Opting to bat first, PBKS posted a formidable 219/6, spearheaded by a sensational century from Priyansh Arya (103 off 42). His knock, studded with nine sixes and seven fours, gave Punjab a fiery start. Despite a brief middle-order wobble, Shashank Singh (52* off 36) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19) provided the finishing push.

CSK’s Chase Falls Short

Chennai’s reply began on a strong note, with Rachin Ravindra (36) and Devon Conway (69 retired out) forming a solid foundation. However, regular wickets disrupted momentum, even as Shivam Dube (42) and MS Dhoni (27 off 12) tried to pull off a late surge. Conway’s tactical retire-out raised eyebrows, but even Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s late fireworks couldn’t rescue CSK, who finished at 201/5.

Punjab’s Bowlers Hold Their Nerve

Lockie Ferguson (2/40) and Glenn Maxwell (1/11) provided crucial breakthroughs, while Yash Thakur kept his composure in the death overs, sealing PBKS’s much-needed home win.

Key Phase Stats:

Powerplay (1-6 Overs): CSK 59/0 (9.83 RPO, 10x4, 0x6)

Middle Overs (7-15 Overs): CSK 86/2 (9.55 RPO, 5x4, 4x6)

Death Overs (16-20 Overs): CSK 56/3 (11.2 RPO, 1x4, 4x6)

Captains Speak:

Ruturaj Gaikwad | CSK Captain:

"Dropped catches have cost us dearly. Every time we miss one, the same batter adds 20–30 extra runs. Take out the RCB game, and our last three losses came down to just a few hits. Priyansh played fearless cricket today, took risks, and they paid off. We’re focusing on fielding – one good catch or save can lift the entire team. It’s a mindset we must improve going forward."

Shreyas Iyer | PBKS Captain:

"This is the blueprint we’re building—power, variety, and fearless cricket. Priyansh was outstanding. We had a chat last game where he seemed unsure against Jofra, but today he played with total clarity. We still have work to do, especially in fielding, but the team is coming together well."

With this win, Punjab Kings gain crucial momentum while CSK face a reality check in their playoff push.