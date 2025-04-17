DC Triumph in First Super Over of IPL 2025, Edge Past Rajasthan Royals in a Thriller

In what turned out to be the first Super Over thriller of IPL 2025, the Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), becoming the first team to notch up 10 points this season. The match, played at a fever pitch, had everything a cricket fan could ask for—explosive starts, momentum swings, injury setbacks, and a finish that will be etched in the tournament’s folklore.

Chasing a stiff target of 189, Rajasthan Royals began in commanding fashion with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson racing to 61 without loss. However, the tide shifted dramatically when Samson retired hurt due to a suspected side strain, dealing a major blow to RR's momentum.

Nitish Rana stepped up with a brisk 51 off just 28 balls, keeping RR in the hunt. But Delhi’s bowlers, led by a composed Mitchell Starc, kept chipping away with timely breakthroughs. The match went right down to the wire, with Rajasthan needing nine runs off the final over. Starc showcased his class, delivering two pinpoint yorkers and orchestrating two run-outs, ultimately defending the total and pushing the match into a Super Over.

Earlier, the Capitals had posted a competitive 188, thanks to late fireworks from Axar Patel, who smashed 34 off just 14 balls, and Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 34 from 18 deliveries. The middle overs saw a slight stutter, but the lower-order surge ensured Delhi ended on a high.

In the Super Over, Delhi entrusted Stubbs with the responsibility, and the South African didn’t disappoint. Facing Sandeep Sharma, Stubbs launched a decisive six that sealed the contest in Delhi’s favour.

With this win, Delhi Capitals not only grabbed two crucial points but also made a statement, showing their mettle under pressure and solidifying their position at the top of the table.

