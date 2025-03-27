Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues, and Squad Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, promising another season of thrilling cricket action. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule, and Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Schedule Overview

Delhi Capitals had a decent run last season, finishing in sixth place with 14 points from 14 matches. This year, they aim to go further and secure their first IPL title. The league phase consists of 70 matches, with each team playing 14 matches. The playoffs will commence on May 20, leading up to the grand finale on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The playoffs will be held at two venues:

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (May 20 & 21)

Qualifier 2 & Final: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (May 23 & 25)

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Match Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 24 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Vishakhapatnam 7:30 PM March 30 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vishakhapatnam 3:30 PM April 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chennai 7:30 PM April 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 13 Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi 7:30 PM April 16 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Delhi 7:30 PM April 19 Gujarat Titans (GT) Ahmedabad 3:30 PM April 22 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Lucknow 7:30 PM April 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Delhi 7:30 PM April 29 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi 7:30 PM May 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 8 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 11 Gujarat Titans (GT) Delhi 7:30 PM May 15 Mumbai Indians (MI) Mumbai 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have made key acquisitions in the auction, including the signing of KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talent, DC is determined to make a strong impact this season.

Batsmen:

KL Rahul

Harry Brook

Faf du Plessis

Karun Nair

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Sameer Rizvi

All-Rounders:

Axar Patel

Donovan Ferreira

Tripurana Vijay

Ashutosh Sharma

Darshan Nalkande

Vipraj Nigam

Manvanth Kumar

Ajay Mandal

Madhav Tiwari

Bowlers:

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

T. Natarajan

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

Dushmantha Chameera

Wicketkeepers:

Tristan Stubbs

Abishek Porel

DC's Road to IPL 2025 Playoffs

With a well-balanced squad and determined leadership, Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a competitive season. Their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, will be a fortress where fans will rally behind them. The team, led by Axar Patel and coached by Hemang Badani, is keen on making a deep run into the tournament and securing their maiden IPL title.

As IPL 2025 unfolds, Delhi Capitals fans can look forward to an action-packed season with high-intensity clashes. Stay tuned for updates, match analysis, and performance highlights as DC battles for IPL glory!

