Delhi Capitals Outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad with Commanding 7-Wicket Victory

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a dominant 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam, courtesy of a sensational bowling performance by Mitchell Starc and a composed batting effort from the top order.

Opting to bat first, SRH suffered an early collapse as Starc's fiery opening spell (5/35) reduced them to 25/3 within three overs. Travis Head showed promise but failed to convert his start. A spirited knock from young Aniket Verma (74 off 41) helped SRH recover, with Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19) providing brief support. However, Kuldeep Yadav’s disciplined spell (3/22) dismantled the middle order, restricting SRH to 163 in 18.4 overs.

In response, DC’s openers set the tone with Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32) forging a solid stand. Though debutant Zeeshan Ansari (3/42) provided breakthroughs, the target was never out of reach. Abishek Porel (34* off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 14) guided Delhi to victory in just 16 overs.

Post-Match Reactions

SRH captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, stating, “We didn’t put enough runs on the board. A few poor shot selections cost us, but Aniket Verma’s innings was a positive takeaway. We’ll reassess and move forward.”

DC skipper Axar Patel credited his team’s execution, saying, “We stuck to our plans and executed well. Starc’s rhythm was outstanding, so I gave him an extra over, which paid off. We’ll now focus on adapting to conditions in our next game.”

The victory boosts Delhi Capitals’ standing in the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad face growing concerns over their consistency following consecutive defeats.

