IPL 2025: CSK Stun KKR in Last-Over Drama at Eden Gardens

In a pulsating encounter at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings snatched a last-gasp victory with two balls to spare over Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing down a daunting target of 180 to finish at 183/8 against KKR’s 179/6. A whirlwind 22-ball fifty from Dewald Brevis and a composed final cameo from MS Dhoni ensured CSK finished the game in style.

Brevis Shines Bright Amid Early Woes

After CSK slumped to 60/5 inside 10 overs, the South African teenager exploded into life. Brevis toyed with KKR’s bowlers—punishing Vaibhav Arora for a record 30 in a single over and clobbering Varun Chakravarthy’s leg-spin for a six and three boundaries—to revive the chase. His blistering 52 off 22 balls injected the innings with momentum, keeping CSK firmly in the hunt despite the loss of set batsmen.

KKR’s Mid-Innings Fightback

KKR’s spinners reignited hope midway through the chase. Varun Chakravarthy (2/18) and Sunil Narine (0/28) stemmed the flow with tidy spells, while Harshit Rana struck to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Urvil Patel. At 143/7 in the 17th over, KKR sensed a seismic upset as the required run-rate ticked upward and CSK’s middle order folded under pressure.

Dhoni’s Calculated Finish & Kamboj’s Final Flourish

Enter MS Dhoni. With 18 needed off 12 balls, the veteran marshaled the tail with trademark calm, farming the strike and punishing anything loose. When Dhoni nudged the equation to 1 off 3, KKR’s field misplacement at long-on proved costly. Anshul Kamboj seized the moment, launching the penultimate ball through the vacated gap for a decisive boundary, sending the CSK dugout into raptures.

Dewald Brevis’s audacious assault combined with the cool head of Dhoni and the opportunism of Kamboj epitomised CSK’s never-say-die spirit. For KKR, Andre Russell’s stingy 19th-over yorker salvo and early inroads offered promise, but amid the Eden roar, their playoff hopes dimmed further.